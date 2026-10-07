France's French Foreign Legion has published the official conditions foreigners must meet to enlist in one of the world's most elite military units

The requirements differ depending on whether a candidate comes from a Schengen Area country or from outside it

Candidates from outside the Schengen Area need only a passport — valid or not — and no school diploma to begin the process

France's French Foreign Legion has published the official conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy if they wish to enlist in the historic and elite military unit.

The requirements are straightforward but vary depending on where a candidate is from.

France mentions the required age to join an elite military unit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

France military: What Schengen Area candidates need

For those holding nationality from within the Schengen Area, as well as from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, candidates must present a national identity card or passport, which does not need to be currently valid. No school diploma is required, though candidates must be able to read and write in their mother tongue.

Requirements for candidates outside Schengen Area

Candidates from countries outside the Schengen Area face a slightly different set of conditions. A passport is the only accepted travel document, again, valid or not, and the same literacy requirement applies. No educational qualifications are needed to apply.

One important note the Legion emphasises for this group of candidates: the French Foreign Legion does not assist applicants in obtaining visas or exit permits of any kind. Prospective recruits must arrange their own travel and documentation independently before arriving.

Across both categories, candidates must be older than 17 and younger than 40 on the day they report for enlistment.

The French Foreign Legion, founded in 1831, is one of the most recognised military formations in the world and is unique in that it actively recruits foreign nationals. It has historically attracted individuals from dozens of countries seeking a new start, with the Legion offering the possibility of French citizenship after completing a period of service.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian US Army soldier listed six requirements Nigerians must meet to join the military.

France Working Holiday visa: Requirements to meet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France announced its working holiday visa, including who can apply, the age and financial conditions, and where applicants must submit their applications.

The visa lets eligible travellers stay in France for up to a year and take paid work on the side—but it cannot usually be extended. Is your country among those with an agreement with France?

Source: Legit.ng