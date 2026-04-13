A Nigerian man has spoken about the tax law after seeing a large amount paid as tax to the Lagos State government

The individual mentioned that the specific figure in the post he shared is what he paid in taxes to the government

He spoke about the Lagos State government as a result of the amount he paid in taxes, and many people reacted to his post

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament online after paying a big sum of money as tax.

He shared a screenshot that shows the total amount while also adding that the Lagos State Government will probably be making a lot of money or generating a lot of revenue as a result of the amount being paid as tax.

Nigerian man laments over tax paid in his March 2026. salary. Photo Source: Twitter/Purpleworldinc

Source: Twitter

New tax law: Man speaks about salary deductions

The individual, @Purpleworldinc,

explained that he was initially having a discussion with some individuals about net deductions and confirmed his statement to be true after seeing the amount deducted by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service.

He wrote on his page:

“When I was talking about NET and deductions I wasn’t exaggerating ooo.”

“Like what is this tax that was paid on my head for the month of March 😭. Just one month tax ooo.”

Man shares screenshot of tax paid to Lagos state government in March 2026. Photo Source: Twitter/Purpleworldinc

Source: Twitter

He mentioned that the amount was what was deducted or paid as tax for him alone.

@Purpleworldinc continued in the viral post:

“Hargh Omo, Lagos State is really making money on tax o, imagine what they are collecting on me alone.”

“How much is now my salary.”

He posted a screenshot that contains the exact amount paid as tax to the Lagos State Government, and many people who saw the figure took to the comment section to share their opinions.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man cried out on social media after checking his bank account for the year. He shared that a lot of money entered and left his account in 2025, but he was left with only ₦408 at the end. He said he is worried because he thinks he may pay high tax in 2026 due to the amount that passed through his account.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man made many people happy after sharing what he discovered on his OPay app following the introduction of the new tax law.

The man said he noticed a new feature that allows users to send ₦9,999, which many believe helps avoid extra charges. He shared a screenshot of his discovery online, and it quickly went viral.

Tax law: Man shares money transfer experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter) after making his first financial transaction in 2026 amid concerns about the new tax laws in the country.

The man, known as @QuantUMYTE, said he sent ₦20,000 to someone and expected a deduction based on rumours circulating online, but no tax was taken from the transaction.

Source: Legit.ng