Afrobeats star Davido has given fans a glimpse of his personal office inside his father’s newly unveiled Pacific Holdings headquarters in Lagos

The singer showed off the spacious office and its elegant furnishings while sharing what he plans to do in the space

Davido’s short message about moving has given fans an idea of how the office will fit into his busy music career

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has given fans a glimpse into another side of his life outside the stage.

The singer recently showed off his personal office inside the new headquarters of his father’s company, Pacific Holdings, in Lagos.

Davido unveiled the office on Wednesday, October 7, alongside glimpses of the sprawling building’s exterior and interior.

Davido gives fans a glimpse of his personal office inside his father’s newly unveiled Pacific Holdings headquarters in Lagos. Photos: @davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido shows off his personal space

In a video shared online, the music star took fans around the impressive office space.

The room appeared spacious, with exquisite furniture and a polished corporate setup that gave it a luxurious feel.

While showing off his new workspace, Davido made it clear that the office would not simply be a place for him to sit and work.

The singer captioned the post with a brief but interesting message:

“My office. From here to the studio.”

Watch the X video of Davido's dad's new HQ here:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@calledterry stated:

"Funny how Davido is very rich and has his own money but his Dad might still be putting him on a crazy monthly allowance"

@chameleon_fr shared:

"Davido papa over guide"

Davido shows off the spacious office and its elegant furnishings. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Twitter

Davido takes swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said: "kingmcoluomo dem say u dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng