A young Nigerian man who had spent over 11 years abroad shared how he decided to return to his home country

He shared his story about her time in UK and why he returned to Nigeria permanently, sharing how his experience had been

Many who came across his post encouraged him with similar experiences about leaving and returning home

A Nigerian man announced his return to his home country after 11 years in Canada.

He shared his story on TikTok, explaining why he had returned to Nigeria permanently.

A Nigerian man who lived abroad for 11 years returns home permanently. Photo: @chimereogudu_.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man leaves Canada after 11 years

Identified on X as @chimereogudu_, the young man also gave an update about how life had been since he stepped into Nigeria.

He said:

It's been about three months I took a one-way trip from Canada to Nigeria. I feel like now, the hype of me being back is kinda over... The reason I came back here is for my business and so far, I've been having a bunch of conversations with financial institutions.

"There are some well known Nigerian financial institution that I'm speaking with and some medium-sized ones as well."

He added in the comments:

"I can’t lie I hate the electricity situation here. Don’t let it discourage you though, goodluck with your move."

Watch his TikTok video below:

Netizens react as abroad-based man returns to Nigeria

Many who came across her post encouraged him and shared their similar experience about relocation and returning home.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Tradewitkon said:

The coun3 will Make you think twice."

royalty_jaja said:

As someone who will be back in Nigeria soon I'm so worried about the electricity too."

trim_and_fit_coffee said:

Hopefully the financial institutions gives you a prompt response, kindly update your TikTok handle if your business needs employees, partners or investors."

NZK said:

Bro keep it up and keep sharing your experience as content. Highly appreciated."

Fejiro said:

bro I got a solar system and my productivity 100x. If we can fix the electricity problem. more than 50% of our issues is gone."

Hillcity said:

"First time coming across your video. I love the way you speak and I can feel your conversation."

1 Captain Mo said:

"Nigeria have a foundational problem. Electricity has felt with me so much all i think of everyday is to leave for another African country."

qawiat said:

"It is well . Really sorry."

A Nigerian man shares why she returned home after over 11 years in Canada, sparking many reactions from netizens. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Legit.ng also reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she had returned permanently to her home country after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason for leaving caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home again.

Source: Legit.ng