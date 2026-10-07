Schools across several Nigerian states are set to observe mid-term breaks and tests between late October and early November 2026

The closure dates differ by state, with Anambra starting as early as October 19 and Lagos schools breaking in the first week of November

In Niger State, led by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, schools will conduct mid-term tests during the same period

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Schools in several Nigerian states will pause for mid-term activities at different points between late October and early November 2026, according to school calendars approved by each state's education authority.

Legit.ng reports that some of the states affected are Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Niger and Anambra, spanning the south-west, south-east and north-central zones of the country. Each state operates its own approved academic calendar for the 2026/2027 school session, which accounts for the variation in dates.

Schools in Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Niger and Anambra will observe mid-term breaks or tests at different times between late October and early November 2026. Photo credit: @Chiefpressngs

Source: Twitter

Anambra schools set for mid-term break

Anambra State schools will be among the first to go on break among the five states reviewed. Pupils and students there will be off from Monday, October 19, to Friday, October 23, 2026, giving them a full week away from class.

In Niger, basic and secondary schools across the state will hold mid-term tests from Monday, October 26, to Friday, October 30, 2026. Parents, students, and education stakeholders in Niger State should note that this period involves academic assessment.

Oyo, Ogun schools announce mid-term break

Public and private schools in Oyo State will close on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, 2026, for a two-day mid-term break. Schools in Ogun State are on the same schedule, with their break also set for October 29 and 30.

Lagos schools will break last among the five states reviewed by this reporter. Primary and secondary school pupils in the state will be off from Monday, November 2, to Friday, November 6, 2026.

Nigerian schools schedule mid-term breaks to give pupils, students and teachers a short period to rest before the next phase of the term. Photo credit: Akinkunmi Quadri Awodire

Source: Facebook

Why Nigerian schools have mid-term breaks

Mid-term breaks are built into school calendars as short pauses that allow pupils, students and teachers to rest before moving into the next phase of the term. It also gives families a chance to spend uninterrupted time together, travel, or slow down away from strict daily timetables. Because each Nigerian state manages its own education calendar independently, the timing of these breaks is not uniform across the country.

Parents and guardians in states in Nigeria are advised to check their children's school calendars to confirm the exact dates that apply to them.

Lagos govt declares public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a work-free day in Lagos State in celebration of the Isese Day.

The Lagos government explained that the holiday was part of the governor's commitment to upholding the cultural values and heritage of the indigenous people.

According to the circular, the governor urged relevant officers in all government offices to ensure the notice is widely circulated.

Source: Legit.ng