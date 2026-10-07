VFS Global and SA launched three new South African Department of Home Affairs service centres in Australia on September 21, 2026

South Africans in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra can now access passport, ID, and birth registration services closer to home

The new centres bring the total DHA Services Centre network in Australia to six cities, with appointments bookable online

South Africa and VFS Global has opened three new Department of Home Affairs (DHA) Services Centres in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, giving South African citizens in those cities direct access to consular services for the first time.

The announcement was made on September 21, 2026, and the new centres complement three already-operating facilities in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, bringing the total number of DHA Services Centres across Australia to six.

South Africa expands DHA Services Centres in Australia, giving South African citizens easier access to passport, ID, and birth registration services. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

South Africans in the three newly covered cities can now apply for passports, national identity documents, and birth registrations locally, removing the need to travel long distances to reach existing centres.

What services are available and where

All three new centres operate on an appointment-only basis. Their locations and hours are as follows:

- Adelaide: Suite 2, Level 4, 90 King William Street, Adelaide, South Australia — open Monday to Friday, 9AM to 5PM

- Brisbane: Servcorp, Suite 39, Level 19, 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane City QLD 4000 — open every Monday, 9AM to 5PM

- Canberra: Level 4, 10 Hobart Place, Canberra ACT 2600 — open Monday to Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Harpreet Singh, Regional Head for Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific at VFS Global, said the expansion was driven by the need to reduce travel burdens on South African communities outside the major centres.

"Our focus is on making essential services more accessible and convenient for South African citizens across Australia. By extending our DHA Services Centre network to Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra, we are bringing services closer to communities that previously had to travel longer distances to access them. These optional centres provide greater flexibility while maintaining access through the existing facilities in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth," Singh said.

VFS Global's role in South African consular services

VFS Global has served as the official outsourcing partner for DHA consular services since June 2022. The company currently operates 29 centres across 12 countries on behalf of South Africa's Department of Home Affairs and has processed more than 67,716 consular applications since it began providing the service.

South Africans wishing to book an appointment at any of the new centres can do so online at the VFS Global portal before visiting.

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