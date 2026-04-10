A man who had stayed at home for three years has finally gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

Excited at his academic milestone, he took to TikTok to celebrate the development, noting that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) thrice

The man also revealed that he wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams twice, but now he is an undergraduate

A Nigerian man has celebrated gaining admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) after staying at home for three years.

He shared a picture of himself in his academic gown at his matriculation ceremony on TikTok on April 9.

A Nigerian man rejoices after gaining admission into NOUN. Photo Credit: @shuby801

Source: TikTok

"Happy matriculation to me," the excited man captioned his TikTok post.

According to the freshman, known on TikTok as @shuby801, he had written the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams twice.

He wrote:

"JAMB 3 times.

"WAEC 2 times.

"Stay at home for 3 years.

"Happy matriculation to me."

Social media users joined the freshman in celebrating his academic feat.

A man who stayed at home for three years finally gets admitted into NOUN. Photo Credit: @shuby801

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

NOUN freshman celebrated on TikTok

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the NOUN student's post below:

eggy said:

"Y’all be saying NOUN exam is hard, hear me out I’ve been to a polytechnic before attending NOUN and trust me I’ve never failed any course ever since I’ve been in NOUN. You just gotta read well, no school exam is actually easy, anyways congratulations boo."

presh ❣️ said:

"Congratulations 🥳 welcome to my school where shege is normal thing but God is going see us all through."

thaslimtallgurl said:

"Big congratulations 🎉 brother 📚🎉📚 is not easy oo congratulations once more."

Ami said:

"Abeg o if u no do matriculation in NOUN if u missed it, does that mean you’ll not graduate?"

softrichie01 said:

"Congratulations to u dear. I am a NOUN student too ☺️just keep reading."

gifte533 said:

"You say waiting 😳😂 omoh I reject every negativity from this video oo jamb is in 5 days time abeg oo."

♉️✨May 8🎂🎊 said:

"Congratulations man🥹❤️💕you’re strong indeed👌 May God continue to guide you as you embark on this journey."

Ms Chinemerem said:

"Congratulations to you. I am in my final year, will be graduating next month by God's grace."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) student had gained admission 10 years after secondary school.

6 Kuje inmates graduate from NOUN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that six Kuke prison inmates had bagged various degrees from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The certificates were presented at a ceremony in Abuja, highlighting the growing impact of educational access within custodial facilities and reinforcing the principle that incarceration can be a pathway to reform and reintegration. The graduates completed various academic programmes while serving their sentences, earning qualifications across undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the degrees included two Master’s Degrees in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, as well as four Bachelor’s Degrees in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, Political Science, Criminology, and Security Studies. The event showcased NOUN’s open and distance learning model, which enables learners to pursue higher education regardless of location or circumstance.

Source: Legit.ng