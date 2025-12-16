Six inmates of Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre earned undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the National Open University of Nigeria

The Nigeria Correctional Service and NOUN hailed the achievement as proof that education supported rehabilitation and reintegration

Graduates expressed gratitude and said the opportunity restored their sense of purpose and hope for life after release

FCT, Abuja - Six inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja, have earned university degrees from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s correctional education and rehabilitation efforts.

The certificates were presented at a ceremony in Abuja, highlighting the growing impact of educational access within custodial facilities and reinforcing the principle that incarceration can be a pathway to reform and reintegration.

6 Kuje Prison Inmates Bag Award Degrees From NOUN Varsity as Details Emerge

Inmates graduate with degrees from NOUN

The graduates completed various academic programmes while serving their sentences, earning qualifications across undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the degrees included two Master’s Degrees in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, as well as four Bachelor’s Degrees in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, Political Science, Criminology, and Security Studies.

The event showcased NOUN’s open and distance learning model, which enables learners to pursue higher education regardless of location or circumstance.

Correctional service hails resilience and determination

Speaking at the ceremony, the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Sylvester Nwakuche, praised the graduates for their perseverance and commitment to self-improvement.

Represented by the Deputy Controller General, Dr Amos Kupan, Nwakuche said education remained a powerful tool for transformation within the correctional system.

“Education transforms lives, builds capacity and proves that incarceration is not a dead end, but an opportunity for growth and reintegration,” he said.

He added that the Service would continue to expand access to skills acquisition and academic programmes to prepare inmates for productive and lawful lives after release.

FCT command urges graduates to be ambassadors of reform

In his welcome address, the Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Mr Christopher Jen, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to uphold positive values within and beyond the custodial centre.

He urged them to use their qualifications to rebuild their lives upon discharge and to remain focused on further personal development.

“Do not allow anyone to look down on you. Build on this success and pursue more education where possible,” Jen advised.

NOUN describes programme as pathway of hope

Representing the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, the Director of the NOUN Special Study Centre, Dr Francis Enobore, commended the Nigeria Correctional Service for over 13 years of collaboration in educational development.

Describing the initiative as “a pathway of hope”, Enobore said the university would continue to empower inmates through inclusive education.

“Our open and distance learning model ensures that even the marginalised can access education. These graduates are proof that learning heals, equips and restores dignity,” he said.

He added that NOUN plans to expand similar partnerships to reach more inmates across custodial centres nationwide.

Graduates express gratitude and renewed purpose

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Abba Kyari thanked the NCoS leadership, officers of the Kuje Custodial Centre and the management of NOUN for providing the opportunity to study while in custody.

“The learning experience restored our sense of purpose. Our years in custody were not wasted, and the knowledge we gained will remain useful for the rest of our lives,” he said.

