Former Covenant University Student Claims He Was Once Placed on 3 Weeks Suspension, Shares Reason
- A former student of Covenant University has triggered reactions on social media after claiming that he was once suspended for three weeks
- In a now-viral tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-student mentioned the reason he was handed the suspension, which he found ridiculous
- According to the former student, he was never given any warning by the university before he was slapped with the suspension
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An ex-student of Covenant University has sparked mixed reactions after sharing how he was allegedly suspended for three weeks by the university.
In a tweet on April 7, the man people usually disbelieve him whenever he mentions that he was suspended for three weeks over an ID card.
Ex-Covenant University student's experience
According to the man, known on X as @emmathemenance, he was handed the three-week suspension because he did not have his ID card around his neck. His tweet read:
"Anytime I tell people that I went on 3 weeks suspension because I.d card wasn’t on my neck they always think I’m joking Very stupid place and I hope it crumbles."
In the comment section, he added:
"Lmao I had never gotten any warning letter before that, that was my first time facing sdc and filling offense form."
See his tweet below:
Covenant University: Ex-student experience stirs reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Covenant University student's experience below:
@Yussuf_Yusuff said:
"Private universities in Nigeria are more closer to secondary school than they’re closer to universities."
@Sainntrow said:
"Suspension because of ID card for school wey no fit identify when students need help."
@Kontrolla19 said:
"Lmfao glorified secondary school, na why i love uniben. Try it with a student and he will ask you if you won’t leave the 4 walls of the university."
@Rifogho said:
"You must have had a warning letter before this punishment. Straight suspension for no ID card? Your story is pregnant."
@johnathan_john_ said:
"The way our schools carry dumb things on their heads."
@tweetofchesky
"Attending Covenant University is a choice sha. Can never be me."
@Amadacrashtg said:
"A private uni is just a smaller version of society at large."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University first-class graduate had shared why he now sells phone accessories at Alaba Market.
Covenant University confirms student's death
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Covenant University had confirmed the death of its student named Toluwase Jesutunmise Emmanuel.
The university, through a statement signed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Timothy A. Anake, attributed the student’s death to a previously undisclosed heart condition and denied claims of negligence or lack of medical equipment. The university said Jesutunmise had stepped out of a football match, part of the Chancellor’s Cup tournament, after complaining of leg pains and fatigue.
Fellow students reportedly saw him struggling to breathe and quickly carried him to the campus medical centre, but he had stopped breathing before reaching the facility. According to the statement, doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using an automated external defibrillator (AED), but all efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng