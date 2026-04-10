A graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has taken to social media to celebrate as she fulfils her childhood dream

The lady mentioned that she had written Pharmacy as her dream course in her secondary school yearbook

She shared the photo of the yearbook, which also contains the name of her dream university and other information

A Nigerian lady who wrote pharmacy as her dream career in her yearbook in secondary school has taken to social media to share updates as she fulfills her dream, graduating as a pharmacist from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

She shared a photo of her yearbook from secondary school, which revealed that she wrote pharmacy as her proposed career.

Lady who wrote Pharmacy as dream course in school yearbook fulfils ambition at UNN. Photo Source: Tiktok/sommy_g0

Source: TikTok

UNN graduate fulfils childhood dream

Not long after, she finally got admitted into the Department of Pharmacy and has now graduated as a pharmacist.

Taking to her TikTok page, she wrote:

"Dreams do come true!!"

"Throwback to when little me boldly wrote 'Pharmacy' as my dream career in secondary school, clueless about the long nights, the exams that tested more than just knowledge, the tears, and the sacrifices."

"What was once just a dream is now a reality!!"

"Today, it's Dr. Chukwuemeka Chisom Gift."

UNN graduate celebrates as childhood dream of becoming pharmacist comes true. Photo Source: Tiktok/sommy_g0

Source: TikTok

Aside from writing that pharmacy is her dream career, she also wrote that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is her dream university, and she fulfilled this as well.

@sommy_g fulfilled her dream career and dream university and took to social media to share her achievements. Many individuals who came across her post took to the comments section to celebrate her.

Reactions as lady fulfils her childhood dream

Stellamary noted:

"Congratulations som❤️i saw you I was like this face is soo familiar, i remembered we lived in the same street while growing up @Ositadimma street 😊Congratulations once more dear."

Itz œBįñwä wrote:

"Omo de sweetest throwback of all time de future kids needs to see this ad know dat yes pple can still achieve their proposed dreams without having dat poor mentality of one ending up doing something lesser than wat they dreamt becoming in future."

🌚Thiana's page added:

"She is even my namesake. God is this a sign. Hoping to recreate this in 4-5 years by God's grace."

Chi~Na~Zam shared:

"Sharing the same DOB with you and am currently in pharmacy school..big congratulations chief."

Star Said:

"Your dream came through congratulations."

Ogbuji Maryjane noted:

"Awwnn, My birthday mate congratulations fellow man of honor."

Lisa said:

"Congratulations dear 🎉 manifesting mine too."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady, Blessing David, shared how she once dreamed of becoming a medical doctor but faced years of delays in gaining admission.

She explained that after several attempts, she eventually studied Biochemistry and graduated with a strong second-class upper degree.

UI graduate bags first class in Pharmacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated her academic success after finishing with a first-class degree in Pharmacy.

The young lady, who was a top student in secondary school, shared how she balanced her studies with running a fashion business despite facing challenges along the way. She also revealed that her mother burst into tears during her convocation as she received multiple awards.

Source: Legit.ng