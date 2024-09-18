A Nigerian man who was sent out of his wedding venue on the D-day has shared a video narrating what transpired

In the video, he confessed that the pastor had earlier asked him to cut his beards before the day of the wedding

However, he kicked against the idea of the pastors in his church condemning him because of his beards without knowing him personally

A Nigerian groom's wedding day took an unexpected turn when he was asked to leave the ceremony due to his thick beard.

The incident recently went viral, sparking heated debate in the comments section about religion and Christian practice.

Groom narrates ordeal with pastor in church Photo credit: @alhaji_brian/TikTok.

Man narrates experience at wedding

In a new video shared on TikTok by the groom @alhaji_brian, he revealed the events leading to his expulsion.

Brian, a self-acclaimed devout Christian, had attended pre-wedding counselling sessions with his church pastor.

During these sessions, the pastor requested that Brian trim his beard. Although Brian partially complied, reducing the length and thickness, the church's area superintendent deemed his remaining facial hair unacceptable.

The superintendent, whom Brian met just a day prior, insisted that Christians must adhere to certain standards of appearance.

Brian felt unfairly judged, arguing that his faith transcended physical appearance.

On the day of the wedding, Brian was sent out by the pastor who insisted that the beards must be cut before he could continue with the wedding.

In Brian's words:

"I am the one you are seeing in this video. I was sent out on my wedding day because of my beards. Of course I am a Christian and my name is Alhaji Brian.

"This is what really happened and why I was sent out on my wedding day. Some people said it was content. I cannot create a content that will leave my wife crying for over 45 minutes on our wedding day.

"I had a counselling session with the church pastor and he asked me to reduce my beards. I told him I will work him on it which I did because my beards were way way longer and heavier than what you saw.

"The person that sent me out is not the branch pastor. He is the area superintendent. I got to meet him a day before my wedding and all they were concerned about was my beards not even whether I love my wife.

"I asked him why I should cut my beards and he said there are standards in Christianity that must be followed. A Christian should look like a Christian that I don't look like one. I look more like a Muslim."

Reactions as man speaks about thick beards

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Titi_nwa said:

"I don’t even understand this comment section. In as much as personally I don’t like overgrown beards, It’s totally his choice to grow the beards and if the wife is okay with it then there’s no issue."

@SPIRITFX TRADING ACADEMY stated:

"Appearance does matter! Sometimes people will turn you down even before getting to know you because of your appearance!"

@twins said:

"Those of u Blaming the past listing to him again they ask him to reduce it even explained to him but he chose not to. I can tell u that’s one of the best church in Nigeria."

@ChrisTianah Closet said:

"Na my church The Apostolic church Dey get area superintendent. We no Dey take indiscipline. Even one woman was sent out of the church for child dedication bcos she was putting on beads."

@Sky light added:

"And on earth will they send him out because of his beard? ain't men of Israelite full of bears? What's wrong with bears people should educate me more."

