Despite already being in his 300 level, a young man dropped out of the university and enrolled at Lead City University, where he is currently studying afresh

He mentioned the course he was studying at his previous university, noting that he had long given up on it, but his parents kept convincing him to keep pushing, not minding that his poor grades

Having been fed up with his academic situation, he took it upon himself to seek admission at Lead City University and got in

A young man has advised students to abandon the courses they can not cope with before it is too late, as he restarted his undergraduate studies at Lead City University, Ibadan, after dropping out of his previous university in year three.

According to the student, he had always wanted to drop industrial physics from the moment he was given the course to study, but his parents kept encouraging him that he could do it.

A young man quit university in his third year to restart at Lead City University. Photo Credit: @dhes_tiny03backup

Source: TikTok

Why student dropped out in year 3

In a TikTok post on April 8, the young man, @dhes_tiny03backup, reflected on his struggles at his previous university.

He noted that each semester, his already poor grade point average (GPA) kept dropping, causing a student who was once the top in secondary school to be worse off at the university.

Eventually, he concluded that there was no hope in the course, as he could not graduate with such a result. The Nigerian youth revealed that he told his parents about his desire to change institution, but they kicked against it, encouraging him not to give up.

A day before his exams, he made up his mind to quit, saved up money and went to Lead City University to start afresh. He reiterated his advice to students about quitting the course they were not coping with, maintaining that their parents will eventually heal.

"Funny how I thought I was going to graduate soon😂💔 Leave that course you’re not coping in before it’s too late, your parents will heal❤️ Always wanted to leave Industrial Physics from the moment I was given the course but my parents kept convincing I could do it, each semester my gpa that was already very bad kept reducing, went from a top student in secondary school to an olodo in university😂.

"Knew I couldn’t finish with that result, told my parents I needed a change of school so bad but as always “you can do it, believe in yourself, you’re not praying that’s why and so on”.

"A day before my exams I made up my mind I wasn’t going to write the exams cause what’s the point, saved up money, came to Lead City to find admission for myself in a new course, did everything I had to do to be here myself and here I am Again, leave that course you’re not coping in, your parents will heal❤️!!!!

"Sha guide first incase they decide not to pay your school fees again😭😭. Honestly wish I did this earlier tho," he wrote.

A young man shares why he left his previous university in year three. Photo Credit: @dhes_tiny03backup

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

Reactions trail young man's decision

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to his story below:

IdaElle🌷 said:

"Dropped out third year of medical school where I was studying med Lab, I decided to study accounting instead, entirely different from science but I'll make it work, plus I just found out the school added one more year to the med Lab program making it a 6 years course, not for me."

Amzyberry_1⛷️ said:

"So funny how I changed from law department to sociology and graduated with second class, starting my masters degree with M.sc in social work. I give thanks to God."

*_Big~Val_*🎖️🤍 said:

"1 minute I'm in 300l science lab tech the next minute I want to start over again Medsurg Wish me well guys."

ho__ney10 said:

"I didn’t have the courage to leave, I was withdrawn in my final year, I took a break, went back to the same school , did the course that I loved, different faculty, I graduated last year with second class upper ❤️❤️..I AM ROOTING FOR YOU ALL."

Daniel Godswill said:

"So which course are u studying now,?? Sha pls try and commit to ur studies seriously, no course is easy and you won’t find it easy anywhere."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a year three student had dropped out of Ignatius University and restarted from 100 level at the University of Port Harcourt.

Man quits in 400 level, starts afresh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had started a new course from year one after quitting engineering in his 400 level.

The young man took to his X account to announce his decision to restart his academic journey in Information Technology, sparking reactions from fellow users.

According to the student, identified as @gaddidgraphics on social media platform X, he had already progressed to the 400 level in his previous course, but felt compelled to make a change. He acknowledged that his decision might seem 'crazy' to others, but he was determined to pursue a new path.

Source: Legit.ng