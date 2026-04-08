Yul Edochie sparked online conversations after sharing a video of his second daughter, Universe

Fans are divided, with some praising the family moment while others criticise the use of filters

The post added to the ongoing public scrutiny of Yul Edochie’s family as the video went viral

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has once again stirred conversation online after sharing a video featuring his second daughter, Universe, whom he had with his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor posted the clip on his Instagram page, showing Judy spending quality time with their child.

Fans criticise Yul Edochie's video post on daughter. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Yul proudly gushed over his daughter, spelling out her full name: “Universe Storm Ifeyinwa Yul-Edochie.”

While some fans admired the adorable family moment, others were quick to criticise.

Netizens pointed out their displeasure with the use of a filter on the child’s video, accusing the couple of unnecessarily altering the child’s natural look.

The post has since sparked mixed reactions, with supporters praising Yul’s affection for his daughter, while critics argue that children should not be subjected to such online exposure and digital enhancements.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the lingering drama surrounding Nollywood stars Yul Edochie and Judy Austin has taken a fresh turn after her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, released a message he claimed to have sent to the actor years ago.

Obasi revealed that he had warned Yul as far back as 2022, advising him not to allow a woman to bring him down. According to him, the actor neither responded to the message nor took his advice seriously.

Now, years after the controversial relationship became public, Obasi says events have unfolded in a way that validates his earlier concerns.

In a strongly worded post, he explained that he had attempted to caution Yul during the early days of the situation. However, he claimed the message was ignored.

He wrote that he had watched everything unfold quietly but now felt compelled to speak, insisting that the actor stepped into a situation that he himself had carried before.

According to him, he has since moved on and now considers himself free, while implying that Yul is dealing with the consequences.

“I am free, and he is caged. I warned him,” he stated.

He said that just like Joseph helped Jesus carry the cross, Yul “took over” the burden from him. However, he argued that while one act was done with genuine intention, the other was not.

Mixed reactions trail Yul Edochie’s latest post about his second daughter. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The comparison added a dramatic tone to his message, suggesting that the actress willingly stepped into a difficult situation and must now bear the weight of it.

He further hinted that he remained grateful that the situation had shifted, implying that he was relieved not to be part of it anymore.

How netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

viviansobad said:

"Sadly baby no go enter ajah mansion 😂😂😂."

udoka.okafor.3 said:

"Can someone people just move on and face their life... An Innocent child... Na wah ohh."

suzzyazub said:

"The filter is too much for the baby, is even obvious in your room colour."

officialonyiival said:

"The incoming ezenwanyi after Augusta,don't inherit your mama toto seller."

oluchiangeljoshua said:

"Lolz🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣which phone u take edit the pictures.:

ada_bridehouse

"I thought the baby is almost 1yrs old why’s she not walking yet? Carrying a baby every time will make her not to stand and walk quick."

nifemi28 said:

Your womb is blessed ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥

rhodaofficial_backuppage said:

"This z an innocent child, pls mind ur comments.."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng also reported that actress Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie sparked reactions.

Oboli announced that May made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3. Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action didn't go well with many of May's supporters.

Source: Legit.ng