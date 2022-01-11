A best man showed up to his friend's wedding occasion only to be sent out of the church because of his beards

The stunned best man in a video lamented that he was surprised by the incident as it has never happened before

Nigerians have knocked the church behind the action for doing what they thought was petty to a visitor

A Nigerian man has lamented being sent out of a church wedding because of his beards.

According to the unidentified man who was the groom's best man, he had shown up for the occasion but was chased out, an action that came as a surprise to him.

In a video made at the church premises with a lady, the best man stated that the incident happened at Redeemed Christian Church of God in Aba, Abia State.

Still wearing an amused look, the Nigerian man stated that this has never happened before and not even in a different branch of the same church he had graced in the past.

From sounds in the background, the wedding ceremony seemed to carry on without the best man of the occasion.

Nigerians knock the church

The incident sparked outrage among Nigerians who slammed the church for their overzealousness.

@iam_lonwolf said:

"Werey ngbe ile won ( madness is their blood) he should tell them he wants to donate 1m to the church. They will spread rug for him."

@tolatayo_ stated:

"Church should learn that guest ain't their members impose your doctrine on your members not visitors abeg. .."

@blackvelvete wrote:

"I remember one wedding I went for in a redeemed church and they asked me to stay outside because my dress had a slit."

@blaq_beeuutee thought:

"And most redeem members joined in laughing and mocking the mummy GO and her members. Clearly shows most of these self acclaimed Pentecostal churches are not any better. Yeye be smelling anyhow."

Church tells man to remove earrings during friend's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a church had told a man to remove his earrings during a friend's wedding ceremony.

Narrating the encounter, the man said that he was at a Baptist church in Lagos as one of the groomsmen for his friend's wedding when he was asked to pull off his earrings.

Opeyemi said he left the service immediately for the reception as he would never follow such dogma.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to lambast Nigeria version of Christianity. When people told him that he ought to have honoured his friend and acted accordingly, he said his friend was in full support of him.

