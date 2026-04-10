A Nigerian lady who babysits kids as a side hustle in Lekki mentioned how much she charges for one child per day

She also mentioned what the pay covered, as she showed what her day was like whenever she babysat the children

Many who came across the lady's video were surprised at the amount she made, and shared their observations

A Nigerian lady shared how much she made daily to babysit children in her home during holidays.

She mentioned how much she charged per child for one day, stating that the fee covered feeding, wi-fi, security, snacks, toys, etc.

Lady Who Babysits Kids as Side Hustle in Lekki Mentions Amount She Charges For 1 Child Per Day

Source: TikTok

Babysitter in Lekki mentions daily pay

In a TikTok video shared by @keepingupwithesosa, the lady said that she charged $100 (about N136,000) per child on a daily basis.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You babysit Nepo babies as a side hustle in Lekki. A day in my life as a part-time babysitter in Lekki."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's side hustle in Lekki

Scent_sation01

Abeg I need this kind of job, A day for 100 dollar Ke? I can do it full time sef

Scarlett

Saying her clinic is in osapa is not good knowing the internet are like scavengers,too much information

BEADED BUBU IN LAGOS (RTW)

See business idea

AGBONIFO💞💕

Sometimes what we feel is expensive isn’t expensive at alll our environment makes it looks like it is the amount of which bottled is sold in mainland let’s get deeper oshodi precisely isn’t the amount a bottled water will be sold in Osapa or vi ……..secondly the wealthy ones believe that once they pay enough or even more then that automatically should guarantee premium service-even abroad not to the wealthy only it’s a system ….if I am a billionaire of which I believe I would be one day by GOD’s grace)why pay 50k to baby sit?I must say I’ll be wired to give more not out of lavish lifestyle but been generous and extreme value of people work

lapamlasexy

omo make una book me for lagos ikeja 50k I will even teacher your children and prepare them for next term

SIMPLY-MAKKY

You don’t need help cleaning make una give me work Abeg

Barbara

130,000 to baby just one child a day? Would you pay for it if you were the parent? As an adult do u feed on 130k a day?

nazarrr⚘

So in a week you get like 1m, cause I am seeing three kids there

Mide

How can I apply Biko , I’m a student and I’m free during the holidays

Lady Who Babysits Kids as Side Hustle in Lekki Mentions Amount She Charges For 1 Child Per Day

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady resigned her bank job to become a barber while another started a carwash business after months of unemployment.

Man gets instant job after church encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral after narrating how he landed a job after an encounter with a company owner in church.

The man shared how the woman told him that God led her to help him and what she did afterwards.

Many who came across the man’s experience gave their opinion on the job opportunity and celebrated him on social media.

Source: Legit.ng