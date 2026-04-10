A nurse who relocated from the United Kingdom to Canada mentioned the amount she was paid just for two shifts

She stated that she had stayed in Canada for only 10 months as a nurse, and it had been her best decision ever

Many who came across her post were surprised by the amount she earned, as they rushed to the comment section

A nurse who moved to Canada from the United Kingdom shared an update after 10 months in the country.

She mentioned the amount she was paid for two shifts she did during the Easter weekend.

A nurse who relocated to Canada from UK mentions how much she earned for 2 shifts. Photo: @scrubsabroad

Source: TikTok

Canada-based nurse mentioned pay for 2 shifts

Identified as @scrubsabroad on TikTok, the nurse stated she was paid £ 2,000 for working two shifts over Easter weekend.

She added that moving from the UK to Canada had been her best decision ever.

Her words:

"Leaving the NHS, moving to Canada. Getting paid £2000 for two shifts Easter weekend. My UK nurses I'm back with the dets. 10 months later and moving to Canada has still been the best decision 🇨🇦 leave a comment with what dets you want me to spill next."

In the comments, she shared why her pay was high, highlighting her certificate and years of experience.

She said:

"I got a Bachelor in science nursing degree (BSN RN) and I've got 8 plus years of experience so my pay is higher due to experience too.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail video of Canadian nurse's salary

Fine_didi said:

"Which is faster to transition quickly into Canada, adult nursing or mental health nursing ,which will u advice."

gagamatz1 said:

"Can a newly qualified with no experience apply to work in Canada."

Wealth said:

"Girl I’m coming soon!!!! Let me just get my work experience!! I’m newly qualified and I started today! I’m following you asappp."

Lady West said:

"Thank you for moving to Canada. We pray more of you health care worker movers here too. Specially Northern BC. we are in dire need in our small towns. Bless you all for caring."

Bèihnwei said:

"Lovvveee ittt do they have the same thing for midwives or something similar, im studying midwifery."

Spin & Shop said:

"If covid didn't happen I would have been in Vancouver right now and now my working visa is expired , the comment section making me feel like I missed out!"

mallorytomlinsonsaid:

"Thank you for coming here and doing some a tough and often thankless job. You are so very appreciated and welcomed here."

A nurse who moved from UK to Canada mentions how much she was paid for 2 shifts. Photo: @scrubsabroad

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng