BBNaija season 7 winner Phyna recently underwent a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) and 360 Lipo, sparking online reactions

She shared a viral video enjoying her first post-surgery massage while addressing her critics with confidence

Phyna’s bold transformation and update have reignited conversations among fans and followers

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Ijeoma Otebor, popularly known as Phyna, has updated her fans after undergoing a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) and 360 Lipo surgery.

Days earlier, the reality star had announced her decision to “get her body done,” sparking mixed reactions online.

BBNaija Phyna claps back at critics with stunning post-surgery reveal. Credit: @bbnaijaphyna

Source: Instagram

Following the successful procedure, Phyna shared a video of herself receiving her first post-surgery massage, which quickly went viral.

In the clip, she addressed her critics while appreciating them, noting that she had tried working out at the gym but was constantly distracted by people recording her content.

Speaking candidly, Phyna said she now understands why people don’t stop talking about the experience.

“First massage, now I understand why people don’t shut up about it. First massage, and now I’m acting brand new. Finally did it. No regrets,” she declared.

Her decision doesn’t come as a surprise to many. In a past interview with Naija 102 FM, Phyna admitted she had worked on her tummy but clarified that she hadn’t touched her body.

At the time, she explained the difference between the two procedures and revealed she was open to undergoing surgery in the future.

With her latest update, Phyna has once again stirred conversations online, as fans and critics continue to react to her bold transformation and unapologetic confidence.

See the video below:

Fans react to Phyna's body enhancement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

de_lady_p said:

"If ur body na still original one for dis Nigeria like my comment 😂😂."

kristybalogun said:

"Most of the things people speak bad about na money them no get to run am."

clemsplug said:

"Wait oh! You Guys even pray? Nawa oh! Una really dey mock my God oh."

birahlicious said:

"Everybody just Dey do body like say na garri dem Dey buy."

sandizpage said:

" Chi chi will be having a good laff right now."

roddy_mudi said:

"Wetin this girl go do again? Cus I don see her for real and she de very okay .. these people self."

posh_huz said:

"It’s her second time and it’s body so make all of us mind our business."

chimobex said:

"Any woman that does BBL is an advanced OS."

thelpeterscouture

"But this is her 2nd lipo and bbl why are people surprised."

tega.rome said:

"That’s why they say never say never 😂cause u don’t know what life will throw at you."

sir_ifeco7 said:

odiz_27 said:

"Na dat dangote money she plan use do am b4 but as e no work she come start streaming take get money go do am."

Phyna’s transformation leaves fans speechless after BBL procedure. Photo: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate made the disclosure during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng