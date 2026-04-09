A Nigerian mother based in the United Kingdom lamented over the amount an online teacher charged her for her child's online lesson

She mentioned the amount that the Nigerian teacher charged her nephew, who was based in Nigeria, as she lamented the outrageous difference

Her concerns were raised in a video she shared on TikTok, sparking debate among parents and fellow online teachers

A Nigerian mum based in the United Kingdom cried out over the amount she was charged for her child’s online lesson.

She shared how she sought the services of a Nigerian tutor to teach her child online.

A UK-based mum laments the amount a Nigerian teacher charged her for her child's online class. Photo: @dammyfoodadventure

Source: TikTok

UK-based mum calls out online teacher over fees

Identified as @dammyfoodadventure on TikTok, the woman mentioned the amount she was charged and wondered if it was out of greed.

The woman said:

“A teacher in Nigeria charged me N300,000 for one-hour session, twice a week for my child and all I can think of is why is people so greedy? Are you being paid that amount even as a full time teacher in Nigeria?

"This particular teacher I’m talking about is the same teacher that is teaching my nephew and she charged them N30,000 per month for two hours per day, three times in a week and you will enter transport.

“I did not even say you will charge me N30,000. What happened to N80k? What happened to N100k? So because I’m abroad you think I have money."

The video was captioned:

"What is your take on this matter ? Are they over doing it ? Are they greedy? Or it is a normal price to pay? Kindly let me know."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UK-based mum's complain

Nikky

That’s cheap I pay more though they’re 2 sha. Coding, science and mathematics twice a week, coding is weekly. I pay £370 monthly

Learn with Ms.Ifeoma

We are not greedy teachers. Online classes are different your child receives personalized attention, and we invest heavily in resources priced in dollars. In addition, the tools and data required to deliver quality lessons are quite expensive.

Amavantage

Parents gladly pay premium prices for gadgets, clothes, and convenience, but hesitate when it comes to the person shaping their child’s confidence, language, and future. A teacher’s fee reflects expertise, emotional labour, preparation, patience, and results. If it’s not within reach, that’s okay .someone else will be. But dragging teachers for charging their worth needs to stop. And No she is not greedy

Tutor|Yetty

I’m an online tutor and I don’t charge like that. That amount is outrageous though.

Teacher_Boma

Sorry ma, it is because she knows some people pay 50 pounds per day and the children will play throughout the day. So if her 1 hour session works for your kid, she feels she deserves more... But please ma, I'm not among o. I charge ₦10k per hour and you will see result in a short period.

A mother in UK cries out over amount Nigerian teacher charged her for child’s online lesson. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng