A Nigerian man, who is an Uber driver, has spoken about the amount he earns on a daily basis in the country

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the e-hailing driver also gave a cost breakdown of expenses compared to his take-home income

To him, earning as much as the advertised amount says on different e-hailing platforms, the reality is often far from it, even on a good day

A Nigerian man has shared a detailed breakdown of how much e-hailing drivers like him actually earn daily.

The Nigerian man, identified as @engr_timmaj on TikTok, lives in Lagos and has explained that while many ride-hailing platforms advertise daily earnings of N60,000 to N100,000, the reality is very different.

A Nigerian man shares how much he earns as a hailing driver. Photo credit: @engr_timmaj/TikTok, Petri Oeschger/Getty Images

Source: UGC

To him, despite earning as much as the advertised amount says, reality would set in when expenses are deducted.

Nigerian man shares earnings as hailing driver

In the trending video, he described what a typical workday for a driver in Lagos looks like. According to him, a driver may earn about N60,000 in a day, but this amount does not reflect the actual profit.

A Nigerian man shares the cost breakdown of what he earns as a hailing driver. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Giving a cost breakdown, he said:

"First, let’s remove fuel money. Fuel is between N20,000 and N25,000. As it is now, because fuel is expensive, if you buy N25,000 worth of fuel, you won’t even see it reflected significantly on your gauge. It is very minimal. But for this analysis, let’s stick to N20,000–N25,000. That’s gone immediately from your N60,000. You are left with N35,000.

The next thing to consider is the platform—Uber, Bolt, or In-Drive. On Uber and Bolt, the commission is 25% to 30%. On In-Drive, it’s around 13%. By the time you remove the 25% commission for Bolt or Uber, that’s another N10,000 to N15,000 gone. Now you are left with about N20,000 to N25,000.

If the car is not yours, you need to pay between N8,000 and N12,000 per day. When that is off, what are you left with, maybe N8,000 to N10,000?"

Man gives cost breakdown as hailing driver

The man, who is also a rider for Uber, mentioned daily personal expenses, such as food, mobile data, and other on-road costs, which can amount to N3,000 - N5,000.

After subtracting all these expenses, he claimed that drivers are often left with as little as N3,000 to N5,000 at the end of the day.

In his words:

"Now, let’s be honest with ourselves: What is really left? Maybe N3,000 or N5,000. After 12 hours of driving, after that stress, the traffic, and the risk of losing your car at night. And note, this is on a good day. On a bad day—no surge, few trips, high fuel usage—you might even end up going home with nothing or running at a loss. That has happened to me before."

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a similar story, a Nigerian lady living in Japan spoke about the salary structure for English teachers in Japan and how much they can earn in their careers.

UI publishes salaries of its staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has published a report detailing the salary scale of lecturers.

The report, made available on the school’s website, also contained the pay for senior lecturers and professors.

Source: Legit.ng