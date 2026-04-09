A Nigerian lady living in Japan has spoken about the salary structure of English teachers in the Asian country and how much they can earn in their career

The lady, in a TikTok video, divided the payment structure into sections based on individual experience in the teaching field

In her detailed explanation, she shared her experience as a teacher while providing the salary range

A Nigerian woman based in Japan has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of how much teachers earn in the Asian country.

The lady, identified as @killershape_1 on TikTok, explained the salary structure for English teachers in Japan, breaking down earnings by school type and level of experience.

A Nigerian lady in Japan breaks down the salary structure of English teachers. Photo credit: @killershape_1/TikTok, Zen Rial/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan-based Nigerian lady breaks down teachers' salaries

In her video, she began by describing the lowest-paid category, Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs), who work in public schools. According to her, full-time ALTs typically earn between 200,000 and 250,000 Japanese Yen monthly (≈N1.7m - N2.1m), with new teachers often starting from around 200,000 to 230,000 Yen (≈N1.7m - N1.9m).

Talking about the schools that pay the highest, the Japanese-based Nigerian teacher said:

"International Schools pay the best. That is the truth. With international schools, you can get from 250,000 up to 600,000 Yen. It is very possible. Many people who teach in international schools know this, though it depends on the level you are teaching."

She further noted that some preschool teaching roles, especially those involving childcare, can offer starting salaries of around 270,000 Yen, with some teachers earning up to 300,000 Yen. That is about N2.6 million per month as a preschool teacher.

A Japan-based Nigerian teacher speaks about her monthly salary. Photo credit: @killershape_1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Summarising her explanation, she said teachers in Japan can earn between 200,000 Yen (about N1.7 million) and 600,000 Yen (about N5.2 million) monthly, depending on their role, qualifications, and ability to speak Japanese.

Talking about her experience, she said:

"There are also one-on-one classes. Some people are even paid 'per class.' In my former company, I was paid per class, so I used to rush to have as many classes as possible. I was always active and moved all around Kanto just to teach."

Watch her detailed explanation below:

Reactions to Japan-based Nigerian teacher's salary structure

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Appurtenance stated:

"Thanks for sharing e be like say I go look for one rural area go apply for teaching job not in this Tokyo oo where house cheap. 🤔🤔"

Bo_peep commented:

"Please, what are the requirements for English language teachers, the application process and how one can/should go about it?"

Dear.Faith commented:

"They don’t accept Hnd, and it’s painful.🥺"

UK-based Nigerian doctor shares pay slip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a female doctor who relocated to the United Kingdom showed her payslip as she announced her monthly salary.

She also gave a breakdown of how much she spent monthly after receiving her salary, including bills, rent, taxes, and other expenses.

Source: Legit.ng