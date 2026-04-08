It was a dream come true for a University of Port Harcourt student as she became a pharmacist years after dreaming of a pharmaceutical career

The fresh University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate was recently inducted into the pharmacy profession and celebrated the feat with nice pictures

Reflecting on her academic achievement, the pharmacist expressed joy that her dream had come true, sparking reactions from many

A young lady, Sandra Babalola, has celebrated achieving her dream of becoming a pharmacist as she signed out of the University of IbadanPort Harcourt, with a Bachelor's degree in pharmacy.

The UNIPORT graduate shared an old photo of when she was in secondary school and aspired to be a medical doctor. Many years later, her dream became a reality.

A lady bags degree at UNIPORT years after dreaming of becoming pharmacist. Photo: @girllike_babs

Source: TikTok

UNIPORT graduate celebrates bagging degree

Identified as @girllike_babs on TikTok, Pharmacist Sandra, who was recently inducted into the pharmacy profession, released her graduation photoshoot with a message of fulfilment.

She captioned her post:

"MY PHARMACIST ERA!! Dreams are valid guuyyssss!! They asked what i wanted to become in secondary school, i said Pharmacist and i really did that! Young me would be so proud! This is your sign to take dreams seriously."

Based on her flyer she posted about her induction in the University of Port Harcourt, she was inducted into the pharmacy profession on Friday, March 6, 2026.

See her TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate UNIPORT pharmacy graduate

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the fresh pharmacy graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

user4753927011391 said:

"Hummm dear daughter U said it and U made it may God help you through."

BEST SPICY&MEATY KILISHI PLUG said:

"That’s my pharmacist."

Ochanya8133 said:

"Congratulations dear we have the same birthday date and month and is it weird cos am also a pharmacy student graduating next year."

Tizzy (Perfume&Lipcare Vendor) said:

"So proud of you Sandy. Congratulations boo."

Akachi said:

"Proud of you."

A lady who dreamt of becoming pharmacist in secondary school bags degree after years Photo: @girllike_babs

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng