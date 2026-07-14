Ethiopia released a list of over 50 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain tourist visas on arrival

The authorities said eligible travellers can receive their visas after arriving in Ethiopia instead of applying before departure

The visa-on-arrival programme was introduced to simplify entry procedures and encourage tourism from approved countries

Ethiopia has published a list of countries whose citizens can obtain a tourist visa on arrival, making it easier for eligible international travellers to visit the East African nation without securing a visa before departure.

The visa-on-arrival scheme is available to tourists from approved countries and allows eligible visitors to receive their entry visa after arriving in Ethiopia, subject to the country's immigration requirements.

Ethiopia published its updated list of countries eligible for visa on arrival. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Ethiopia visa on arrival?

According to the Ethiopian authorities, citizens of the following countries are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival:

Algeria Angola Argentina Austria Australia Bahrain Belarus Belgium Benin Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad China Comoros Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Estonia Finland France Gabon Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Guinea Guinea-Bissau Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kenya Kosovo Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Mali Malta Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Monaco Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Namibia New Zealand Niger North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of the Congo Romania Russia Rwanda Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Somalia South Africa South Korea South Sudan Spain Eswatini Sweden Switzerland Taiwan, China Tanzania Thailand The Gambia The Netherlands Togo Tunisia Turkey UAE Uganda Ukraine United Kingdom United States Zambia Zimbabwe

How does the visa-on-arrival system work?

Under Ethiopia's visa-on-arrival programme, eligible travellers can obtain a tourist visa after landing in the country instead of applying for one before travelling.

The visa-on-arrival programme simplified entry for approved travellers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The facility is intended for tourists visiting Ethiopia and is designed to simplify entry procedures for citizens of approved countries.

Travellers are advised to ensure they meet all immigration requirements before departure and carry the necessary travel documents required by Ethiopian authorities.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng