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Ethiopia Releases List of Over 100 Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival
Africa

Ethiopia Releases List of Over 100 Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Ethiopia released a list of over 50 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain tourist visas on arrival
  • The authorities said eligible travellers can receive their visas after arriving in Ethiopia instead of applying before departure
  • The visa-on-arrival programme was introduced to simplify entry procedures and encourage tourism from approved countries

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Ethiopia has published a list of countries whose citizens can obtain a tourist visa on arrival, making it easier for eligible international travellers to visit the East African nation without securing a visa before departure.

The visa-on-arrival scheme is available to tourists from approved countries and allows eligible visitors to receive their entry visa after arriving in Ethiopia, subject to the country's immigration requirements.

Eligible tourists could obtain their visas after arriving in Ethiopia.
Ethiopia published its updated list of countries eligible for visa on arrival. Photo Getty
Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Ethiopia visa on arrival?

According to the Ethiopian authorities, citizens of the following countries are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival:

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  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Argentina
  4. Austria
  5. Australia
  6. Bahrain
  7. Belarus
  8. Belgium
  9. Benin
  10. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  11. Botswana
  12. Brazil
  13. Bulgaria
  14. Burkina Faso
  15. Burundi
  16. Cameroon
  17. Canada
  18. Cape Verde
  19. Central African Republic
  20. Chad
  21. China
  22. Comoros
  23. Côte d'Ivoire
  24. Croatia
  25. Cyprus
  26. Czech Republic
  27. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  28. Denmark
  29. Djibouti
  30. Equatorial Guinea
  31. Estonia
  32. Finland
  33. France
  34. Gabon
  35. Georgia
  36. Germany
  37. Ghana
  38. Greece
  39. Guinea
  40. Guinea-Bissau
  41. Hong Kong
  42. Hungary
  43. Iceland
  44. India
  45. Indonesia
  46. Ireland
  47. Israel
  48. Italy
  49. Japan
  50. Jordan
  51. Kenya
  52. Kosovo
  53. Kuwait
  54. Latvia
  55. Lebanon
  56. Lesotho
  57. Liberia
  58. Liechtenstein
  59. Lithuania
  60. Luxembourg
  61. Madagascar
  62. Malawi
  63. Malaysia
  64. Mali
  65. Malta
  66. Mauritania
  67. Mauritius
  68. Mexico
  69. Monaco
  70. Montenegro
  71. Morocco
  72. Mozambique
  73. Namibia
  74. New Zealand
  75. Niger
  76. North Korea
  77. North Macedonia
  78. Norway
  79. Oman
  80. Philippines
  81. Poland
  82. Portugal
  83. Qatar
  84. Republic of the Congo
  85. Romania
  86. Russia
  87. Rwanda
  88. Sao Tome and Principe
  89. Saudi Arabia
  90. Senegal
  91. Serbia
  92. Seychelles
  93. Sierra Leone
  94. Singapore
  95. Slovakia
  96. Slovenia
  97. Somalia
  98. South Africa
  99. South Korea
  100. South Sudan
  101. Spain
  102. Eswatini
  103. Sweden
  104. Switzerland
  105. Taiwan, China
  106. Tanzania
  107. Thailand
  108. The Gambia
  109. The Netherlands
  110. Togo
  111. Tunisia
  112. Turkey
  113. UAE
  114. Uganda
  115. Ukraine
  116. United Kingdom
  117. United States
  118. Zambia
  119. Zimbabwe

Read also

New Zealand publishes official lists of African countries, others that are visa-free in 2026

How does the visa-on-arrival system work?

Under Ethiopia's visa-on-arrival programme, eligible travellers can obtain a tourist visa after landing in the country instead of applying for one before travelling.

Citizens of over 100 countries qualified for Ethiopia's tourist visa-on-arrival scheme.
The visa-on-arrival programme simplified entry for approved travellers. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The facility is intended for tourists visiting Ethiopia and is designed to simplify entry procedures for citizens of approved countries.

Travellers are advised to ensure they meet all immigration requirements before departure and carry the necessary travel documents required by Ethiopian authorities.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Read also

Turkey releases full list of 48 countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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