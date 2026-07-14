Ethiopia Releases List of Over 100 Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival
- Ethiopia released a list of over 50 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain tourist visas on arrival
- The authorities said eligible travellers can receive their visas after arriving in Ethiopia instead of applying before departure
- The visa-on-arrival programme was introduced to simplify entry procedures and encourage tourism from approved countries
Ethiopia has published a list of countries whose citizens can obtain a tourist visa on arrival, making it easier for eligible international travellers to visit the East African nation without securing a visa before departure.
The visa-on-arrival scheme is available to tourists from approved countries and allows eligible visitors to receive their entry visa after arriving in Ethiopia, subject to the country's immigration requirements.
Who qualifies for Ethiopia visa on arrival?
According to the Ethiopian authorities, citizens of the following countries are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival:
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Austria
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Benin
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- New Zealand
- Niger
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of the Congo
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Eswatini
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan, China
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- The Gambia
- The Netherlands
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
How does the visa-on-arrival system work?
Under Ethiopia's visa-on-arrival programme, eligible travellers can obtain a tourist visa after landing in the country instead of applying for one before travelling.
The facility is intended for tourists visiting Ethiopia and is designed to simplify entry procedures for citizens of approved countries.
Travellers are advised to ensure they meet all immigration requirements before departure and carry the necessary travel documents required by Ethiopian authorities.
UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026
Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.
The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs
UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.
The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng