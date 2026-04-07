A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has gone viral online after sharing her university results on social media

The young lady explained that she spent a total of 8 years in the university for a course that was supposed to be 5 years

She shared a screenshot that shows what she finished with, and also a video she took from the convocation ceremony at UNILAG

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who spent 8 years in the university for a 5-year course celebrates online as she finishes with a first class and shows off her high CGPA.

The young lady also shared details of the course she studied at the institution and attached a video showing the moment she was honoured during her convocation.

UNILAG graduate reveals final CGPA after 8 years in school. Photo Source: Tiktok/seray

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate posts her CGPA

In the video she posted on TikTok, @seray_______ could be seen on the stage with three members of the university as they tried to wear her a special robe for her academic performance, after which they helped place her cap on her head and adjusted her convocation gown properly, followed by a photo.

In the said video, she shared a photo of a book which showed her name, Odugbesan Oluwashewasayemi, as part of those who finished with a first class from the department.

In another post, the graduate shared photos, one of which showed that she now has a degree in Fisheries from the Faculty of Science at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

UNILAG graduate who spent 8 years on 5-year course shares CGPA. Photo Source: Tiktok/seray

Source: Getty Images

Celebrating her achievement and displaying her CGPA, @seray_______ wrote:

"After studying a five-year course for 8 years, I can finally say I made it."

Her achievement made many people praise her, as several people took to the comments section of the post to celebrate her academic performance.

Reactions as UNILAG student posts her CGPA

Amina added:

"Congratulations baby. I'm so happy for you.

Gracelight noted:

"Congratulations, sewaaa."

Mmesoma added:

"Congratulations baby girllll"

breexhudson⁷⊙⊝⊜ noted:

"Congratulations baby girl."

Dozie E. stressed:

"To be this favoured is not easy."

Alli Boluwaduro/UGC Creator said:

"Congratulations baby."

Surprises and Gifts in Lagos noted:

"Congratulations babygirl."

CYRIL MGBA (VESSEL OF IMPACT) added:

"Congratulations galore to you."

Cocopops said:

"First class badddieeeeeee!!!!!!!"

Stephanie wrote:

"Awwwwn I will miss u so much. You are such an inspiration to the department."

Amina

"Ahhhhhhhh our first class baddieeee."

Surprises and Gifts in Lagos added:

"That’s my girl right there."

Binary shared:

"Awwwwwn my baby."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos went viral after showing off her impressive academic results and multiple awards. The young lady, who studied Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Drug Therapeutics, celebrated her achievement on social media after graduating with a distinction and a CGPA of 4.2.

UNILAG graduate who doubted herself trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos who once doubted her intelligence has gone viral after graduating with a first-class degree and setting a record in her department.

The young lady shared her inspiring journey on social media, recounting how her performance in JAMB and WAEC, where she had several C grades, made her believe she was not smart enough.

Source: Legit.ng