A young lady who was undergoing her Bachelor's degree at the Federal University of Technology, Minna has rounded off her studies

She opened up about how she started with a low grade as she published her final CGPA, revealing that she ran a business throughout

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

She celebrated as she bagged a second-class upper degree from the Department of Biological Sciences.

A businesswoman who started university with low grade shows final CGPA. Photo: @mariamadekeye

Source: TikTok

FUTMINNA student who has business shares CGPA

Identified as @mariamadekeye on TikTok, the lady shared how she started with a grade point average of 2.49.

She noted that her final GPA was 4.71, and she eventually graduated with a CGPA of 4.38.

Her post read:

"FIRST GPA: 2.49, LAST GPA: 4.71. 5 sessions, 10 semester.Did business throughout. Undergo an emotional breakdown at (400-5001 semester. Graduated with 4.38CGPA.

She added in the comments:

"I’m sure I had the first result because I wasn’t use to the school system not that I wasn’t good initially and immediately I knew how the school runs their systems . I lock in with late night reads as well with prayers and everything else was good."

In another post, she shared her story:

"I started university with a 2.45 CGPA. Yes, two point four five. Please, no questions at that time 😭 Not because I wasn’t serious, but honestly, I was still figuring things out and attending general lectures instead of fully focusing on my department.

"Seeing that result broke my confidence. I remember standing in front of the mirror, crying quietly, asking myself how someone who was a senior girl in secondary school and a degree student at the College of Education could end up here. I didn’t tell anyone. I carried it alone until my final semester.

"But God saw me even when no one else did. After that, I locked in. Midnight readings, sleepless nights, and tears before exams, after exams, and sometimes in the middle of reading when nothing seemed to make sense.

"By 200 level, I also added business into the mix (money must be made 😅), and balancing everything was not easy at all. Fast forward to today,I graduated with a 4.3 CGPA, what I like to call first class lower 😌. When it’s your turn, define your success your own way. I’m rooting for you.

" Today isn’t just about celebrating results; it’s proof that growth is possible no matter how you start. This journey taught me that consistency is real, tears are valid, and perseverance truly pays off. I didn’t start strong, but I finished well—and that’s by God’s grace.

"Shege was temporary. The degree is permanent. On to the next chapter."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail FUTMINNA student's CGPA

Donald Software Engineer said:

"Graduated 2022 with 4.41 CGPA, business administration, currently a software engineer and soon to launch my first tech company."

𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐞 said:

"This is proof that I can make it as well went from 4.50 to 4.06 after I lost my dad in 100l now I'm in 300l first semester and my cgpa is still 4.06 I recently just lost my sister and I'm unsure about the last exam i wrote i just hope God doesn't fail me."

IIDC said:

"congratulations Momma you achieved all these as a student entrepreneur. I pray Almighty Allah will make way for you further into greatness. ameen."

AYODEJI said:

"I think it’s over for me… But as I’m seeing this I will continue to fight till achieve d best."

A lady who started with low CGPA celebated as she shows final CGPA. Photo: @mariamadekeye

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng