A Nigerian man has cried out in sorrow after sharing an image of what he saw in a popular Nigerian market

He described the situation as worrying, noting that many people could no longer afford to buy a full tuber of yam.

His post sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians linking the development to the country’s current economic hardship

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after sharing a concerning scene he witnessed at a popular market in Lagos that captured the current harsh state of the nation's economy.

The man, identified as @jarsy_scott on X, took to the platform on Monday, April 6, 2026, after visiting Ile Epo Market in Lagos.

A Nigerian man cries out about the current state of the economy. Photo credit: Liba Taylor, Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nigerian man laments concerning sight in market

According to him, he saw tubers of yam being cut into pieces and sold for N500 per piece instead of being sold whole. This, he said, was a disturbing sight, as the price of a tuber of yam has not skyrocketed, making it difficult for many families to afford it.

In his X post, he said:

"I was shocked to my bone to see they cut yam to pieces to sell 500 because some people can't afford to buy a tuber of yam anymore.

This is where we are now😭😭😭"

He had earlier posted, while lamenting:

"I dey ile epo market now and I saw something that Moved me to tears. 😭😭"

He also shared an image that explained the situation he saw in the market.

A Nigerian man speaks about what he saw at the market. Photo credit: @jarsy_scott/X

Source: Twitter

At the time of filing this report, the X post had gathered over 621,000 views, 11,000 likes, and thousands of reposts.

See his X post below:

Reactions to man lamenting state of economy

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

@oseniayo1 stated:

"It has been happening since among all the spoilt yam they cut and sell the once u see on the floor."

@_Petertech wrote:

"I feel like anybody campaigning for this present administration is just wicked."

@DubemMartin commented:

"If they see us abusing and cursing Tinubu. They think is out hatred. But the reality is Tinubu destroyed Nigeria more than Buhari did."

@Boy_Stylz stated:

"Na that shock go later pkai you.😂

So you want to use 500 Naira to purchase a tuber of yam 🍠 in 2026! Onishorire 🫵🏽 so you want the farmers to be working for your own main benefit without gain…. We know your type… you don’t apply common sense when peak fooling."

@Ayorind18249781 commented:

"This is fvck!n sad, this is the level we are now and some gals are stil doin BBL."

@PDeremo wrote:

"But this is cheating na. I bought the last tuber of yam for 1500 and I don't know how to price, someone said I was cheat, that it's 1k. I just told the mama it's 1500 own I want."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Ibrahim Shettima sent hope to Nigerians, saying that the economic hardship many Nigerians are facing because of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms will soon be over.

Ex-Nigerian soldier shares salary amount

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a dismissed Nigerian ex-soldier, who once went viral for urging politicians to let their children join the military, has now made a shocking confession about the harsh realities of life in service.

According to him, he was paid N109,000 before he was dismissed. Before then, he said it was N71,000.

Source: Legit.ng