A man has opened up about the alleged threat he received because he supported businessman, Linus Williams Ifejirika, aka Blord

Blord was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre on Wednesday after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on various charges, which included the unauthorised use of VeryDarkMan's identity

His remand and VDM’s claims sparked reaction online, and the supporter took to social media to send a strong message to those against him

A Nigerian man has reiterated his support for businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, widely known as Blord, amid the viral case involving content creator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

On Wednesday, VeryDarkMan made a video informing the public that a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Blord at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

A man shares alleged threat he received because of his support for Blord. Photo: Facebook/Marazey Global TV, Instagram/@mrs_blord

Source: Facebook

The ruling came after his arraignment on charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of the identity belonging to VeryDarkMan.

Man openly supports Blord, responds to alleged threat

Identified on Facebook as Marazey Global TV, the man posted a photo of himself and Blord as he spoke on the alleged threat.

His Facebook post read:

"Someone said to me I will arrest you when you come back because I’m supporting a 28-year-old boy who has created work opportunities, helping Nigeria at large, reducing unemployment in Nigeria.

"Now I know that the success of this young man is what is giving you people sleepless night I am waiting for you and your arrest anyway I have checked your profile everything about you is zero no level I think is a waste of time to reply you again but I will come for you and your family get keep your money I know you very well I have your data at hand I no even need help for your matter.Big love to all the B Lord FC."

A man shares how he was threatened for supporting Blord. Photo: @mrs_blord

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man's post about Blord

Okwute Uchenna said:

"Prison is not a new thing. If marshal can be convicted and sent to prison then it's not new na."

Oloche-De-King Oche said:

"Na now blord go understand why King Solomon choose wisdom instead of wealth."

Gu Stavo said:

"What goes around don later come around But guess what!!! Blord no dey around."

Prince Val said:

"Because you base abroad, you think you are made to threaten someone... Ndi mmadu."

Yuppie Emma said:

"Nothing feet stop you Blord I jiga you till their kingdom comes."

Cornelius Kingsley said:

"Before you defend bLord, have you watch the video posted by vdm? Watch the video first and come back and air your view."

In a reated story, a US-based man advised VDM on how to gain victory in Blord's case.

Lawyer sheds light on VDM vs Blord case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer has reacted to the issue involving social media influencers, VeryDarkMan and Blord, which led to the businessman's remand.

His remand and VDM’s claims sparked reaction online, and the lawyer explained the legal risks involved in the case.

Source: Legit.ng