A video posted on social media captured what people did while people escorted the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's coffin to the tomb where it would finally be laid to rest

The atmosphere was very intense due to people's dramatic display while escorting the coffin, sparking reactions from many

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

A video of people following the coffin of Rev. Uma Ukpai to where it would be buried sparked reactions from netizens.

The video showed how people prayed, shouted and spoke in tongues during the procession.

Video Shows People’s Dramatic Actions While Escorting Rev. Uma Ukpai’s Coffin to Tomb, Sparks Buzz

Source: UGC

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

Video of people escorting Uma Ukpai's tomb surfaces

A Facebook user known as Oga Yenne TV, who provided video coverage of the event, posted a video of how people escorted the coffin.

People were seen crying, praying, and speaking in tongues while escorting the coffin out of the ceremonial ground to the tomb.

The video was captioned:

"The body of Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai made its last and final departure from the public and indeed the surface of the earth. Heading to Interment at his country home at Asaga, Ohafia."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail people following Uma Ukpai's coffin

Davidez Afahaide said:

"Nigerians will always amaze us. So them dey speak in tongues as them carry the man body go rest."

MD Nwanguma said:

"Scrolling through this comment section I get an insight into what must have been going through the mind of Elisha as he followed Elijah and the sons of the prophet mocked him because his master was about to be taken. Until he met them again with a double portion of Elijah’s anointing. May God help us as a people really."

Mfreke Christopher said:

"People stood by him till the end. I just d hear tongues of fire. God is wonderful."

Regina Francis Uche

"Goosebumps all over me as I watch."

Confie Chi

"Abeg them hold their own spirit oo, which one be totos, totos, aristabrakata, make them beg unah. Nigeria people. Daddy God bless you for obeying the call of God and fulfilling it on earth. And bless our generation."

Godwill Chinenye Hezekiah

"Who are those ones speaking in tongues? Na eye service abi na waitin."

Video Shows People’s Dramatic Actions While Escorting Rev. Uma Ukpai’s Coffin to Tomb, Sparks Buzz

Source: Twitter

In a related story, a rare video showed the drama that unfolded after Uma Ukpai's coffin arrived at a compound ahead of the burial.

Photo, video of Umah Ukpai's tomb emerge

Legit.ng previously reported that photos and video posted on social media captured the tomb where the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's remains would finally be laid to rest.

The video showed the interior of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's final resting place right in his hometown in Ohafia, Abia state.

Source: Legit.ng