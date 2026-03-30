A Nigerian man attended Apostle Femi Lazarus’ church and shared the welcome gift he received as a first-timer

The package contained some refreshments, which he posted on social media alongside photos from the service

His remark about attending for free food sparked mixed reactions and conversations across social media platforms

A Nigerian man has sparked buzz online after sharing the welcome package he got as a first-timer at Apostle Femi Lazarus' church on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The man, identified on X as @kollyfeelz, attended Light Nation Church (also popularly known as Femi Lazarus Church) at one of its branches and received a simple but thoughtful gift bag.

A Nigerian man shares his first-timer's package at Femi Lazarus Church. Photo credit: Femi Lazarus/Facebook

Source: Instagram

He posted photos of the package along with a photo of himself dressed sharply in traditional attire, smiling in front of the church backdrop, and another of Apostle Femi Lazarus ministering on stage.

Captioning the X post, he said:

"I went to church today and I got this gift as a first timer at Femi Lazarus church. 😍"

A Nigerian man attends Apostle Femi Lazarus’ church. Photo credit: @kollyfeelz/X, Femilazarus1/Instagram

Source: UGC

He added:

"Omo na free things carry me go church ooh."

In the viral post, the gift was placed inside a customised gift bag. It contained a bottle of orange juice and a pack of crunchy biscuits.

See his X post below:

When asked if he had denounced his Islamic religion and moved to Christianity, he replied:

"Na where them dey share free food, I dey enter ooh, tomorrow you fit see me for mosque."

About Femi Lazarus Light Nation Church

Light Nation Church, founded by Apostle Femi Lazarus and his wife Pastor Mimie Femi Lazarus, is known for its vibrant services and kingdom-minded teachings.

In early March 2025, the church's building in Abuja was demolished. This event drew significant attention within the Nigerian Christian community as several prominent ministers provided support to help the congregation recover.

Following the demolition, the church moved to a new facility located Behind Nigerian Institute for Transport Tech, Asuquo Okon Street, Jabi, Abuja.

The Ibadan branch is located at the former Fun Factory on Oshuntokun Avenue, Bodija. Many churches in Nigeria give welcome gifts to first-timers, but this particular post quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Reactions to Femi Lazarus church's first-timer package

Some of the comments are below.

@peck_daniels commented:

"Ah, you don change from Muslim to Christian."

@michaeltranq stated:

"You don get afternoon food."

@Soromto001 wrote:

"Osheyyy. Happy Sunday big man. Where be the church??"

@MarquizDejavex stated:

"Maybe you should drop location."

@Makuochukwu126 commented:

"That’s amazing. You are looking all peng."

@Gaffythe4th questioned:

"Without looking at the bag, what is the name of the church?"

@EmperorEzemmuo commented:

"How far, they fit give me beer instead of alive?

Make I come next Sunday."

Femi Lazarus blasted over monthly flow comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Lazarus sparked buzz online over his comments towards ladies.

In a viral video, the man of God stated that menstrual flow should not make women unnecessarily aggressive toward others.

His utterance sparked backlash from fans in the comments section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng