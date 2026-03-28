A graduate of Lead City University has proudly shown off her CGPA and a screenshot of her results

The photos she shared showed some of the courses she took during her studies at the university

The grades she scored in the courses and the CGPA she graduated with made many people praise her

A student of Lead City University who had As in all her courses graduated with a perfect CGPA and posted a screenshot of her result.

The young lady, Temitope Elizabeth, explained in the post that she had graduated just before, but decided to share her success story on her page.

Graduate who scored all As at Lead City University posts screenshot of result. Photo Source: Tiktok/_temmyaccessories

Source: TikTok

Lead City University graduate displays her results

She posted photos of herself in a convocation gown at the university and also attached a screenshot of her statement of results.

@_temmyaccessories wrote in the description of the viral post:

"It’s been more than a month since I attained this feat. Posting this again to inspire someone."

The screenshot she shared revealed that she graduated from the Department of Computer and Information Science at Lead City University and completed a programme in Information Technology.

Details of what she posted on her TikTok page show she did 7 courses and earned an A in all of them.

Graduate of Lead City University shows off CGPA and exam results. Photo Source: Tiktok/_temmyaccessories

Source: TikTok

Below are some of the courses she took:

IFT 603: Web Technologies and Development

MTH 601: Linear Algebra

CYB 602: Information and Data Privacy and Security

IFT 601: Information and Communication Technology for Development (ICT4D)

IFT 602: Business Intelligence and Data Mining

IFT 604: Systems Architecture and Technology Integration

CSC 600: Research Methodology in Computational Science

In both her first and second semesters, she earned As in all her courses and proudly shared this online.

Many people who came across her post immediately took to the comment section to celebrate her.

Reactions as lady graduates with perfect CGPA

Design||Branding||Printing said:

"Congratulations, the sky is your stepping stone to greater height."

Call me Blarqman added:

"Jah bless u dear .. higher u shall go .. congratulations to u."

Rachael noted:

"Congratulations my darling."

Tomide said:

"Congratulations my love."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a master’s student at the University of Ibadan took to social media to share her experience as she resumed academic activities. The student explained how stressful the registration process was as she officially began her master’s program. At the end of her TikTok video, she displayed a document detailing her tuition fees and other charges.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a PhD student of the University of Ibadan (UI) went viral after sharing a full breakdown of the fees she paid for her programme. She posted a video showing documents with all the charges, including the cost of the form, acceptance fees, and other payments. She explained that the fees vary by course or department, so the total she shared may not apply to every PhD student.

UNILAG graduate shares final year results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate went viral after sharing her final year results. She scored 306 in JAMB and got many As and Bs in her exams. She said her success came from hard work and God’s help.

She also shared the challenges she faced with her O-level results and admission, explaining how she prayed and worked hard until she finally got a place to study Management Science.

Source: Legit.ng