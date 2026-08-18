Denmark's government has published a national sanction list naming two African religious preachers barred from entering the country

The two men, from Zimbabwe and Egypt, were placed on the list over public order concerns, with their photos and personal details made public

Both entry bans for the African nationals were issued under Denmark's rules on foreign religious preachers and are each set to last two years

Denmark has barred two African religious preachers from entering the country, publishing their names, photographs, nationalities, and personal details on its official national sanction list.

The Danish government's immigration authority confirmed the bans on its national sanction list for foreign religious preachers, which is maintained to protect public order in the country.

Denmark has banned two African preachers from entering the country. Photo Credit: A-Basler, SOPA images

Source: Getty Images

The list is publicly accessible and includes identifying information about each banned individual.

The 2 Africans on Denmark's ban list

1. The first individual named is Ismail Menk. Date of birth: June 27, 1975. Nationality: Zimbabwe. Country of residence: Zimbabwe. List number: 018. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: October 31, 2025.

2. The second individual is Hussein Abdelrazek Soliman Ahmed. Date of birth: May 9, 1980. Nationality: Egypt. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 037. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: February 20, 2026.

Why Denmark issued entry ban on them

Denmark operates a specific legal framework that allows authorities to ban foreign religious figures from entering the country when their presence is considered a threat to public order.

The national sanction list is maintained as a transparency measure, making the identities of banned preachers publicly available.

The bans each carry a two-year restriction period, during which the named individuals cannot legally enter Danish territory. Both men's details, including photographs, appear on the government's publicly accessible database alongside other foreign preachers who have received similar restrictions.

The Danish government has not publicly specified the individual reasons behind each ban beyond the broad public order justification cited on the sanction list.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had banned 17 foreigners from entering the country and had published their full names and pictures.

Denmark exempts 2 foreigners group from PR conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had exempted two categories of foreigners from meeting all permanent residence requirements.

The guidance, published on the official Danish immigration portal for 2026, outlines separate exemption frameworks for people with disabilities and for pensioners, covering both work history and income requirements that typically apply to all applicants.

Foreigners who qualify as persons with disabilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities may be fully or partially exempted from one or more of the conditions required for permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng