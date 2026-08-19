Poco Lee’s Last Social Media Post Sparks Concern Amid Rumours of Arrest in UK
- Poco Lee shared a video of Black Sherif performing his favourite song for him in what appeared to be a private setting on August 16, 2026
- The post, which racked up reactions, drew unexpected attention after rumours circulated that the dancer had been arrested in the UK
- Worried fans flooded Poco Lee's comment section asking whether reports of his arrest were true
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Dancer and singer Poco Lee's most recent Instagram post has stirred up more than the usual fan excitement, after rumours began circulating online that he had been arrested in the United Kingdom.
The post, shared on August 16, 2026, showed Ghanaian artist Black Sherif delivering a personal performance of his song Top of the Morning, apparently just for Poco Lee.
The dancer captioned the video, writing that his "guy blackoooo" had "blessed me with a personal performance to one of my favorite songs!!"
As of the time this report was published, Poco Lee has yet to address the viral rumours.
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Fans React to UK Arrest Reports
What should have been a feel-good moment quickly became a rallying point for concerned followers after reports emerged that Poco Lee had been arrested in the UK.
See Poco Lee's last Instagram post amid rumours below:
Reactions to Poco Lee's video
The Instagram comment section became a mix of light-hearted jokes and genuine concern, with supporters asking the artist directly whether the reports were accurate. Here are some of the comments:
@firstboy69_ wrote:
"Poco! Abeg dem catch u true true ???"
@_mr_chris__01 asked:
"Bro, you've not posted for days now and it's unusual- where are you at man? 🤨"
@_iremidechaze_ commented:
"Hope no be true dem carry you for UK"
@saheeddodo12 asked:
"Them say they don gbase you for UK Na true?"
@crisheyerry wrote:
"who is here after what is going on"
@brother_osinach stated:
"My brother they are saying you where arrested I no believe them"
@dfwman_teo added:
"Omo poco abeg this can't be true abeg omo I don use you brag say na only you no get issue with anybody since you don blow"
Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment
Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman, and singer.
He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng