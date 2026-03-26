A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has gone viral after posting her final year result

The young lady mentioned that she got a total of 306 in JAMB and had multiple As and Bs in her examinations

The grade she posted on her page and her emotional story made many people praise her in the comments section

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who scored 306 in JAMB and got multiple As and Bs in her exams, has posted her final year result.

The young lady shared her story in a viral post on her page, explaining that her achievement was due to her hard work and determination.

UNILAG graduate with 306 in JAMB and multiple As and Bs posts final year result. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/1704byadufe, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

Brilliant UNILAG graduate shares her story

At the beginning of her post, she mentioned the grade she earned at the institution.

The TikTok post read:

"Graduating with FIRST CLASS HONOURS feels so unreal. My hard work. God's grace in my life paid off."

She shared her JAMB experience and the setbacks she faced before she was finally offered admission to study a course at the university.

She continued:

"My admission didn’t come when others were seeing theirs. I scored 306 in JAMB o! But my O-level combination was wrong and I wanted Accounting. I prayed, fasted, and in my prayers, I was clarifying it! Daddy, Accounting is obviously not possible, please, I want a course in Management Science! Education was never an option for me!

Graduate of UNILAG goes viral after sharing final year result. Photo Source: Tiktok/1704byadufe

Source: TikTok

Fast forward, she gained admission to university and saw her results, which showed multiple high scores.

@1704byadufe wrote:

"Two weeks to the exam, I locked in. Results came out, and it was 62, 67, 68, 69, 69. Academic comeback in the mud!! I left campus when I saw the third 68 and came home to cry and pray. I did that on my knees! I can’t remember the minutes/hour but I did that, and I felt an instant relief of ‘IT IS DONE.’ I texted my friend and said I have a feeling that at least 4 of my 60s will turn to A! Lo and behold, it turned!! God did!!! First Class Girlie? Yessss."

Her story inspired many individuals who came across it, and they praised her for her achievements.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate gabs first class

Scientist Aro added:

"God. I will testify like you."

tAyO explained:

"I celebrate your hard work, faith, and grace. Congratulations."

folu.24 wrote:

"Congratulations..This is also happening to me. I’m in my final year preparing for my exam, God is in control, and I will have a great testimony."

Confinkey shared:

"Congratulations dear . I claim this for myself , this will be my testimony soon."

Peace stressed:

"Congratulations stranger ❤🎉 I pray for such blessings too."

Queen Sophia wrote:

"God is so intentional about his own….Congratulations stranger."

Mera added:

"Damnnn! I’m so proud of youuuu."

Adufe shared:

"All of you are sooo cute and loving. THANK YOU EVERYONE ! MAY GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU."

HONEY POUR said:

"I tap in your grace ma’am in btw congratulations well deserved stranger."

Temi said:

"Congratulations stranger saving this for my grad next year."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) cried on her graduation day because of her CGPA. She shared her story on TikTok and said she was too sad to go into the graduation hall. The six years at UNILAG were hard, but they helped her grow and learn a lot.

UNILAG graduate goes viral for incredible CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) went viral after showing her amazing CGPA. She said she wrote JAMB three times and WAEC two times before getting into the school.

She studied Chinese and finished with a First Class, scoring 4.72 out of 5. In a TikTok video, she thanked Allah for helping her and said it took six years to finish school.

Source: Legit.ng