A Master’s Student at University of Ibadan ent of the University of Ibadan took to social media to share her experience as she resumes academic activity

The young lady explained how stressful the registration was, as she was finally set to begin lectures at the school

At the end of the video, she showed a document which displayed her tuition fees and other charges she paid for

A master's student at the University of Ibadan has displayed the amount she paid as tuition fees, as well as several other charges she incurred in the school, as she begins her academic journey.

The video of the master's student went viral online shortly after a PhD student of the same university, University of Ibadan, disclosed her school fees and other charges she paid in the school.

University of Ibadan master’s student posts receipt of tuition and registration fees. Right image for illustration purposes only.Photo Source: Tiktok/eriayo.mhie, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan student displays school fees

In the fresh video posted by the University of Ibadan master's student, she explained that she has just started her master's degree and is now officially a student.

She said at the beginning of the TikTok video:

"I'm officially a master's student at the University of Ibadan. Today is basically my resumption day. I'm just trying to figure things out."

"Starting registration at my faculty and department, getting familiar with the whole environment, moving from one office to another."

@eriayo.mhie spoke about her registration and several other challenges she faced, which, according to her, are exciting.

She continued:

"Even though it is stressful, I'm not going to lie, the stress is actually exciting. It feels like the beginning of a new chapter, new experience, new challenges, new opportunities, and honestly, I'm just really happy to be here. I have no idea what this journey would look like, but I'm really excited to see where it would take me."

A master’s student at UI posts a document

At the end of the video, she held a document that gave a breakdown of some payments she made in the school before starting her master's degree.

Master’s student at University of Ibadan goes on knees to beg God after completing project. Photo Source: Tiktok/straycoachradical

Source: TikTok

Details of what she paid as tuition fees and other fees are as follows:

Tuition Fee: 30,000

Medical Fee: 7,500

Development Fee: 10,000

Library Registration Fee: 4,000

Student Union Levy: 200

Supervision Fee: 25,000

Induction Path Taking Fee: 5,000

Counselling: 1,000

Sports: 1,000

Portal Access Fee: 4,000

Student Welfare Insurance Scheme: 1,000

Faculty Registration: 5,000

Regulation and Publication: 10,000

Internship: 120,000

Internet Fee: 8,000

Several other fees are contained in the document, which can be accessed in the video she made available on her TikTok page.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Ibadan went viral after sharing the highs and lows of studying at the institution. She discussed what is good and bad about her experience and offered advice to anyone planning to attend the university.

Master’s student at the UI begs God

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a master’s student at the University of Ibadan is trending online after going down on his knees to beg God and making an unusual request.

In a viral video, the student revealed that several people doubted him and even told him to seek alternative jobs to raise money. Despite the discouragement, he completed his master’s programme at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng