Two sisters have generated a lot of reactions on social media after graduating from the University of Ibadan (UI)

The beautiful sisters, who declared that they’re twins, shared photos that showed the grades they both finished with

Many individuals who saw the grades were moved and took to the comment section of the post to celebrate the girls

Two twin sisters are receiving praises on social media as they finish with impressive grades from the University of Ibadan, UI.

The sisters, who maintain a joint social media account, posted their achievement online, which immediately caught the attention of many people.

University of Ibadan twin sisters graduate together with top grades. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/horlorshor_twin, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduates display results

In the TikTok post shared by @horlorshor_twin, the beautiful ladies announced that they were both born together and proceeded to graduate with the same grade from the university, as they also added photos that showed the grade they finished with from the popular institution.

The post of the University of Ibadan graduates read:

"Born together!"

"Doing things together!!"

"Still bagged second class (upper division) together!!!"

"From the first and the best university 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓 We didn’t just wear the gown, we worked tirelessly for it."

Twin sisters graduate from University of Ibadan, share impressive grades. Photo Source: Tiktok/horlorshor_twin

Source: TikTok

The twins shared in another post on @horlorshor_twin:

"Re-introducing the Olosho twin,"

"The last born and the last graduate of our parents."

"Your congratulations will go a very long way."

As their posts circulate online, many people who came across them celebrated the brilliant sisters in the comments section of the trending post.

Reactions as twin sisters show their grades

OMOLEWA said:

"Congratulations my lovely twins am proud of u."

azope98 shated:

"Congratulations to you Ejire mi atata."

BILLY_OF_LAGOS added:

"Congrats to my lovely wahala twinee (Basirat et Rasidat)."

user6073575136451 noted:

"Congratulations i wish you and your sister more success."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Peace Oluwafunke Falokun went viral after sharing her achievements as the only first-class graduate in her department at the University of Ibadan.

Peace Falokun, a Theatre Arts graduate, revealed that she had the highest CGPA in her department and won multiple awards, including the National Council of Arts and Culture Prize, the Media Supermast Award, and the Mrs. Theodora Tobrise Prize for the Best Graduating Female Student in Dramatic Literature.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Ibadan went viral after talking about her school. In a video on TikTok, she said some things are good, and some are not so good. She said the biggest event in school is a debate, not a party, and that teachers usually come to class and teach properly.

University of Ibadan graduate posts CGPA online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan went viral after sharing his academic journey and final CGPA.

Abdulmujeeb Adewale, who often came last in his secondary school class, revealed that he scored 53 As out of 66 courses at the university and graduated with a first-class CGPA of 3.80/4.00.

Source: Legit.ng