A student of the University of Delta, UNIDEL, has allegedly challenged a lecturer who told him he wouldn't graduate

The student could be seen at the convocation ceremony of the university, walking around with some of the graduating students

He shared an update about the lecturer after he located him during the convocation ceremony

A student of the University of Delta (UNIDEL) went viral on convocation day after he allegedly challenged a lecturer who once told him he wouldn’t graduate.

He shared a video on his social media page, explaining that the lecturer had said that to him, but today he is now a graduate.

UNIDEL student confronts lecturer who doubted his graduation. Photo Source: Tiktok/ozor0010

Source: TikTok

UNIDEL student allegedly confronts lecturer

The video shows the moment he went looking for the lecturer in the school compound, and he was also seen with several other graduating students.

@ozor0010 added a caption explaining his story, which read:

“Me looking for the lecturer that said I wouldn’t graduate.”

He was seen moving from one place to another in search of the lecturer in the video.

In the comments section of the TikTok post, he explained that he eventually saw the lecturer, but the lecturer had already forgotten ever making such a statement.

UNIDEL student challenges lecturer who once said he wouldn’t graduate. Photo Source: Tiktok/ozor0010

Source: TikTok

@ozor0010 wrote when asked if he was able to locate the lecturer:

“I see am nah. The werey don forget wetin e talk.”

The caption of the post and the man’s actions in the video caught people’s attention, as they took to the comment section to react to the incident.

Reactions as UNIDEL student trends on convocation day

Tràvìs ℝ𝕚𝕚 said:

"You later seee am!? ! congratulations my bro."

BIGSAM wrote:

"Lolz no be lie e reach to look forthe human being may God forgive him as if he is God sef mtcheew congratulations my brother."

Dia shared:

"Omo! Na so me go find that lecturer by April. Because she dealt with everyone in my set.( Thank God I escaped)"

Baby Olivia explained:

"Omo what you did Is very good he nor know say our God big pass am."

Ifunanya said:

"Congratulations, but did you later find him?"

DEVELOPED BY SAMERO noted:

"Him nondey d school again dem don waybill am go north."

Ciara Pinky explained:

"it's sounds funny but serious, congratulations dear m."

DIVAS SHAWARMA AND Grills wrote:

"Congratulations dear, this will be me someday I just started."

prevailstouch said:

"Go warn am congratulations dear."

manlike_ike2 added:

"Me patiently waiting for 2028. Anyways, biggest congratulations man."

Wealth Noted:

"E reach to look for oh congratulations."

ꨄ︎R-I-A added:

"What God cannot do does not exist, congratulations."

Empresspresh explained:

"I understand sha. what if he later changed his/her mind and didn't make things complicated for you? anyways man no be God."

Theo Rojjah shared:

"When you see the lecturer, let me know I want tell him something."

Dannykesh said:

"Happy u made it and proved to the lecturer that his not God congratulations."

Dera ’s_aura said:

"Hope you snapped with him?? This our school Lecturers ehn, I was pained I couldn’t snap with our former HOD. Congratulations dear."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) cried out online after she was given very long and difficult questions to answer in just 45 minutes. The student shared a video showing her question paper and complained that the time was too short for such tough questions.

FUNAAB graduate uses AI for convocation photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a FUNAAB graduate went viral after using AI to create his convocation photos instead of going to a studio.

The young man showed a video of how he did it and said he used ChatGPT. When he saw the photos, he was very happy because they looked fine and clean. Many people online reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng