A young Nigerian lady motivated people as she opened up about what it felt like to be a business owner in China

She mentioned how she only relocated to China at 17 as a teenager and became a company owner at the young age of 24

Many who came across her video celebrated her resilience as she showed people what her company was all about

A young Nigerian lady who went to China when she was 17 and started her own company at 24.

She shared her experience as a company owner in China, giving details of what her daily routine looked like.

A Nigerian lady in China becomes company owner at 24. Photo: @skiinniiee_fayfay

Source: TikTok

Identified as @skiinniiee_fayfay, the lady, now 25, spoke about her company and what they do.

She said she owned a trading, logistics, and consultancy firm that helped people scale up thier businesses in China.

The video was captioned:

"A day with a 25y old company owner in China."

She added in the comments:

"I was born in December 2000. I came here at 17."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady's company in China

Regina James said:

"can you be my mentor please. I am also a bread winner and I honestly want to start something or anything for myself I am tired of living from hand to mouth please ma'am."

mantse Joe said:

"24year old,lived in China for the last 7 years meaning she went to China at age 17 or less.that is amazing and adventurous."

PHAVOUR | The Creator said:

"If it's getting too much, tiring and you need to find balance. It means you need a Manager probably. So I'll send my application, lemme work for you."

KING OF NO WOMAN said:

"Dear God she said this is what she prayed for but it's getting too much ,can You just answer my prayers I just need visibility, do it for us too."

Ifebunmi said:

"God will continue to bless the work of your hand. But pls FIM time to sleep at least 5 hours that will help your system. I'm inspired by this your video."

𝒟𝑒𝒶𝓃𝓃𝑒 said:

"Just moved here 4 months ago and so inspired seeing this, excited about opportunities. Thank you for sharing."

BRANDING MADE EASY said:

"You really neeeeeed assistance, Kia I can relate with that stress, start planning that, so u don't break down baby girl, your health is verrryy important, I love what u do may God always strengthen u."

brianwalker said:

"i am a customs house agent and freight forwarder in Ghana i will love to work with you @bl logistics gh ltd bllogistics924@gmail.com."

A Nigerian lady who relocated to China at 17 becomes company owner after 7 years. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng