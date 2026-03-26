A young Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom shared how she saved money abroad as an international student

She listed three things she did in the UK to ensure that she was economical and avoided spending lots of money

Netizens applauded her smartness as the video went viral, while some questioned her actions, sparking mixed reactions online

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom opened up about her secrets to saving money as an international student.

She mentioned three things she did to avoid spending excess money and also to be economical.

Nigerian student in UK shares money-saving tips

Identified on TikTok as @uba_xo, the lady said she saved money through changing gyms, avoiding African stores and making her hair by herself.

She said she loved to go to the gym and because the gym required monthly subscriptions, she devised a means to pay 50% off the price.

She said:

"What I do is that I change gym every month because you get 50% off when you register for a new gym."

She captioned the video:

"Ridiculous things I do to save money as an International stuent. Let me know if you need a part 2 because I have a lot. Also, comment some of the things you are doing to save money so we can all learn."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's UK schooling experience

Some netizens applauded her smartness, while some questioned her actions, sparking mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng