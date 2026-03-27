A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, , has grabbed people's attention after posting her real-life story

, The young lady mentioned that she wrote JAMB several times and spoke about something unique she did in 100 level at the university

She mentioned the impressive grade she finished with from the institution despite writing the JAMB exam multiple times

A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), who wrote JAMB three times, is trending online as she wins 1 award and 3 medals, and also displays her final year results.

The individual explained that several years ago, before she was admitted to the university, she had written JAMB many times.

OOU student posts emotional journey, celebrates academic success. Photo Source: Tiktok/mhizteeb1

Source: TikTok

OOU graduate wins multiple medals, shares results

At a point during her undergraduate days, she contested for the position of class representative.

Sharing her story, @mhizteeb1 wrote:

"From writing JAMB 3 times, to predegree then 4 years of drawing beautiful structures and cramming pathways, I can finally say I have fought a good fight and I have finished my course (2 Tim 4:7)."

OOU graduate who wrote JAMB multiple times shares emotional story. Photo Source: Tiktok/mhizteeb1

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok video, she shared her experience getting into politics in 100L.

"Did I plan to go into politics when I gained admission? NO."

"I remember vividly when the class representative election was being held in 100L, and a spirit just kept pushing me to go out—and the rest was history. I didn’t only pass through OOU, but I let the school pass through me. I’m glad I was able to lead in my own capacity, with the knowledge of God, and also produce future leaders. SCSN OOU, thank you for the opportunity to serve."

In another post on her page, @mhizteeb1 mentioned the grade she eventually finished with at the institution.

Her statement:

"Introducing……"

"Taiwo Sharon Abimbola"

"B.Sc. Chemistry."

"Second Class (Honours) Upper Division"

"Olabisi Onabanjo University"

Her convocation photos and her emotional story caught the attention of many of her followers, who praised and celebrated her in the comments section.

Reactions as OOU graduate flaunts awards

BALOGUN wrote:

"Congratulations my love ..Tunde from Coest. command ipaja."

Ololade congratulated her:

"Aww congratulations best ACR!"

Sophia Allison added:

"Congratulations dear."

tobienitan859 wrote:

"Mama , so proud."

HEISPOSH said:

"I have seen this face before."

Ibrahim Fashion House 123 shated:

"Good morning when is ur convocation and where are u using bcs of the rice."

AGO/OOU_NAILS &CLUSTER LASH added:

"Congratulations ma please patronize me for nails for your convocation."

OOU NAILS/LASH/TAT/TECH (Ago) said:

"ABIMBOLA namesake congratulations."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) went viral after sharing her high CGPA. The student, who attended many night classes and studied hard at home, made history in her department by finishing with a perfect CGPA of 4.95. She was also recognized as the best graduating student in the Department of Finance.

UNILAG graduate trends after posting her results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a girl from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, went viral after showing her final year results. She scored 306 in JAMB and got many As and Bs in her exams.

She said her success came from working hard and trusting God. She also shared that getting admission was not easy and she faced some problems, but she never gave up. She finally graduated with First Class Honours.

Source: Legit.ng