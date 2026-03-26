A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gone viral after she posted her high CGPA

She shared a video on her page showing that she attended several classes and studied at night

The brilliant student also mentioned an achievement she earned in her department with her academic results

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who attended multiple night classes, has made history in her department and finished with a perfect CGPA.

The young lady shared a video of herself on social media, which shows the moments she prepared for night classes on different occasions.

UNILAG graduate wins award, shows off perfect CGPA. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/dunnie_oo, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate posts her perfect CGPA

In the video, she wore a thick jacket and socks that covered her legs and was seen holding books, which she read.

Aside from reading in the lecture hall, she also read at home, as the video shows her on the bed and in her room, seated on a chair, and another scene in the sitting room, reading at the dining table.

Another scene in the TikTok video showed the young lady at a photoshoot studio on her convocation day, taking photos to celebrate herself.

UNILAG graduate goes viral after sharing high CGPA. Photo Source: Tiktok/dunnie_oo

Source: TikTok

A scene was added to the clip from her convocation event, which shows the moment she received an award.

@dunnie_oo posted on her page that she made history in her department, mentioning that she was recognized as the best graduating student of her department, Finance. She also shared her CGPA.

Her post read:

"BEST GRADUATING STUDENT, Department of Finance (CGPA 4.95). The road was full of ups and downs, but I triumphed!"

Reactions as UNILAG student wins award

Hannah noted:

"Omo, 4.95. Make I go carry my book asap."

Grace_bella shated:

"Congratulations dear. I’m also graduating with a CGPA OF 4.64 this year."

THE GOOD FOOD AND PERFUMES said:

"My head wan burst. My daughter will be doing this soon by God's grace 🙏 she's just 1yr but in the nearest future I'll be in the crowd cheering her up as she walks up as the best student. Congratulations stranger."

Barine God'spower said:

"Congratulations. was best graduating student department of finance too. Rivers state university."

o._oluchi noted:

"This is a huge inspiration to me , I am currently very down because I didn’t do well in my accounting test ( accounting is one of my strong holds) , I am also in the department of finance in my university, Congratulations."

I am lade24 shared:

"Thank God say no be only me dey touch my finger nail if I dey read e remain best graduating student ☺️in Jesus name."

Dr.Juba said:

"CONGRATULATIONS MOMMA 🥹🙏🙏🙏 GREATER HEIGHTS AND I'D TESTIFY SOON AMEN."

missbrainbeautyy Added:

"Congratulations. I'm soo proud of youu."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate went viral after sharing her impressive CGPA and multiple awards. The young lady, who studied Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Drug Therapeutics, celebrated her achievements on social media, showing that she earned a 4.2 CGPA while also pursuing a career in Interior Design.

UNILAG graduate shares her honest school experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who finished school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shared her story. She said it took her 10 years after finishing secondary school to get her degree. She thought going to university would be quick and easy, but it was not.

She said UNILAG was sometimes a hard and unfriendly place, and students were often kept away from learning. But she did not give up. She worked hard and even got a scholarship that paid for three years of her school fees.

Source: Legit.ng