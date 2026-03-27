A young lady who has finished her Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) program gained admission into the University of Ibadan

She shared her academic journey as she revealed that she got into the University of Ibadan through direct entry

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady named Temitope celebrated as she gained admission into the University of Ibadan after finishing her Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) program at a college of education.

Celebrating her entry into UI, the excited lady shared her story and revealed why she started at 200 level after gaining admission.

An NCE holder gains admission into the University of Ibadan, shares her emotional story. Photo: @symply_pretty_temmy

Source: TikTok

NCE holder gains admission into University of Ibadan

Identified on TikTok as @symply_pretty_temmy, the NCE holder shared how she gained admission through direct entry, thereby starting her UI education from 200 level.

As she celebrated her matriculation, she appreciated God for the opportunity she got to continue her education journey.

Temitope described her entry into UI as a dream come true and expressed excitement over what the journey would bring.

She wrote:

"Today marks a very important moment in my life as I officially become a student of UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN.I am truly grateful to God for this opportunity and for guiding my journey to this point.

"NCE was successful, Degree over to you yah Allah, Matriculating in to 200 Level as a Direct entry is a dream come true. Definitely the sky is my starting point.

"Grateful for how far I've come, and excited for what lies ahead. This moment reminds me that with Faith, patience and determination, great things are possible. I'm proud of you TEMITOPE. Happy Matriculation to me

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as NCE holder gains admission into UI

HABEEBAH (BELOVED) said:

"more success inshallah."

Abolayo3108 said:

"congrats darling, Barakalahu fihi."

kashmoney said:

"big congrats aunty balikiss."

Bg oyin’s said:

"And I’m proud of you."

Preloved by Muslimah said:

"congratulations my love."

A lady who graduated from a college of education celebrates matriculation into UI. Photo: @symply_pretty_temmy

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng