A Delta State University (DELSU) graduate has appreciated Nigerians for coming through for him many months ago, as he recently bagged a degree from Rhodes University, South Africa

In October 2024, he needed financial support for his visa fee, and he got help from netizens after begging for assistance on X (formerly Twitter)

Showing that his academic feat at DELSU wasn't a fluke, the young man graduated with a distinction in economics from Rhodes University

Igho Precious, a Nigerian youth, has graduated with a distinction in economics from Rhodes University in South Africa.

An excited Precious celebrated his academic feat on X and appreciated users of the social media platform for coming to his aid when he needed their help in 2024.

A man thanks Nigerians for contributing for his visa fee in 2024. Photo Credit: (@McOatt_)

Source: Twitter

How DELSU graduate got help on X

In his tweet on March 26, Precious revealed that X users contributed money for his visa fee.

"The guy you people contributed for in October of 2024 for his visa fee, just graduated with a distinction.

"Thank you, Twitter," he tweeted.

At the time, Precious got a scholarship worth N14.4 million, but needed to raise N300k, believed to be part of the cost for his visa fee, and he eventually got help on X.

Before his Rhodes University studies, Precious had a distinction from Delta State University (DELSU). He shared a video showing when he was conferred his degree at the Rhodes University convocation ceremony in March 2026.

A DELSU graduate bags a degree from Rhodes University. Photo Credit: (McOatt_)

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Rhodes University graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Rhodes University graduate's post below:

@michael_da48358 said:

"Congratulations. We rise by lifting others. Life is not too hard if we understand."

@Nafeesa1404 said:

"Congratulations boss.

"Thank you for not putting us to shame."

@darmie_king said:

"Unlike those ungrateful republic duo. Congratulations bro."

@Pre_Morningstar said:

"This is great and extremely encouraging.

"Congratulations."

@stfukhaleeed said:

"Congratulations, man, things I love to see."

@NeboHenry4 said:

"Congratulations Presh.

"PS: I don bad for Table Tennis now, my sincere desire na to catch you or Elvis Elu or Nnaemeka Ruben, to return all those years of trashing."

@theholygates said:

"Congratulations.

"I’m so happy for you! God is good mehnnn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan engineering student had bagged a degree eight years after his US visa was denied twice.

UI law graduate whose visa was denied

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student had bagged a first-class degree in law seven years after her US visa was denied twice.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, the law graduate said that about seven years ago, she was depressed after her US study visa applications were rejected twice. In a viral tweet on X, she said she had applied for the visa after scoring well on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and securing scholarships to study in the US.

She noted that she decided to focus on acquiring a law degree and remarked that she made excellent use of her visa disappointments, even beyond her university grades.

Source: Legit.ng