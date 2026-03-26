The United Kingdom government has announced that it will immediately stop giving study visas to applicants from four countries

In a fresh statement released on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, March 26, the UK Home Office announced the new development, citing visa abuse

Of the four countries affected by the new study visa ban, two are from the African continent, while the other two are from Asia

With immediate effect, the UK government will no longer issue study visas to applicants from four countries.

According to the UK Home Office, the new development is part of its effort to crack down on widespread visa abuse by those four countries.

The UK government says it will stop issuing study visas to applicants from four countries. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

In a fresh statement released on its verified X handle on Thursday, March 26, the UK Home Office named the four countries affected by the new development, which is now in force.

Countries UK will stop issuing study visas

The UK said it will immediately stop approving study visas for applicants from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon and Myanmar.

The UK government assured the public that it will always offer sanctuary to those genuinely running away from danger, but stressed the need to stop those taking advantage of its generosity.

The UK Home Office statement read:

"Our crackdown on visa abuse is now in force.

"From today, study visas will be refused for applicants from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon and Myanmar.

"We will always offer sanctuary to those genuinely fleeing danger, but we must stop those exploiting our generosity."

A statement on the UK government's official website shed more light on what triggered the new decision:

"An ‘emergency brake’ on visas has been imposed for the first time on nationals from 4 countries following a surge in asylum claims from legal routes.

"By the year ending September 2025, asylum applications by students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan had risen to over 470% of their 2021 level – making them among the most likely nationalities to claim.

"Meanwhile, the number of Afghans on work visas claiming asylum is now outstripping the number of visas issued..."

See the UK Home Office tweet below:

Applicants from four countries will no longer see their UK study visas get approved. Photo Credit: Travelpix Ltd

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail UK government's decision

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UK government's decision below:

@ifubff said:

"As long as your country stops starting and supporting wars in those countries. Also, you are not being generous. Foreign students keep your universities open. They are paying fees to come study in your country and you didn't give them free visa."

@Oga_Sage said:

"Interesting times. The UK cracking down on Afghanistan, Cameroon, and Myanmar framed as major threats but in my opinion, they may simply be easier targets, with fewer economic consequences than countries that contribute more to the UK’s financial interests."

@She_inspires01 said:

"Also crack on employers selling certificate of Sponsorship in the Uk. Leaving care workers to exploitation. When people report this you don't take action."

@ChrisOfRestore said:

"Until legal aid funded foreign lawyers argue to foreign judges in British courts on behalf of foreigners - and the judges just bend over and give in."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had released a list of cost of its visas and citizenship processes from April.

UK announces new visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had announced new visa changes for Nigerians and others from February 25.

UKVI disclosed the development in a post on X on Friday, February 13, stating that affected travellers, including Nigerians, will instead be issued an electronic visa (eVisa), which must be accessed through a UKVI account before departure.

Under the new system, an eVisa serves as a digital record of a person’s identity and immigration status.

Source: Legit.ng