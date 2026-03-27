The US-Israel war against Iran has taken a different turn as the latter directed its sports teams not to travel to countries it considers hostile

Iran has also directed its sports officials to notify the Asian Football Confederation to shift the fixtures of the country to another place

The directive included the country's athletes in the national team and national clubs, as Iran continues to face military onslaught from the US and Israel

Iran has issued a ban on its national and club teams from travelling to countries it considers hostile. It noted that athletes are exposed to risks amid the ongoing war between the country and the United States and Israel.

The Iranian sports ministry explained that the decision was prompted by safety concerns.

Iran bans national team, clubs from travelling to hostile countries Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The ministry said:

“The presence of national and club teams in countries considered hostile and unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice.”

Al Jazeera also reported that the Iranian authorities have told football officials to notify the Asian Football Confederation to move the country's fixtures elsewhere.

This came after the reports that members of the women's national team of Iran were pressured by the Australian police when they visited to defect to their country. Many of them did before they changed their minds and returned to Iran.

Since February 28, Iran has been at war with Israel and the United States, after the two countries launched military attacks against Iran and assassinated its Supreme Leader amid negotiations and some civilians, including a girls-only school where about 180 schoolchildren were killed.

Reactions as Iran bans national team, clubs

The directive has generated mixed reactions from people around the world. Below are some of their comments:

Kamogelo summarised the report:

"The ministry stated that the ban is necessary because hostile nations are "unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes." ​The IFF and various sports clubs have been instructed to notify the AFC to move upcoming matches to neutral territories."

Delex-crypto said the claim was against international law:

"If true, that’s a major breach of international law. claims like this need independent verification fast, given how serious the implications are."

Reactions as Iran bans national team, clubs from travelling to hostile countries Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Doug Haw faulted the claim of the US that it has eliminated the Iranian leaders:

"Sooooo. The Yankee Doodles destroyed Iran totally, but yet Iran's leadership decide who can represent Iran in sports? It doesn't sound like the Yankee Doodles have a clue about how the IRGC think."

Nectarflow faulted Iran for the war:

"Iran's athletes can't travel to 'hostile' countries for safety? Maybe stop funding proxies that attack everyone and start playing nice, then the world might host your teams instead of dodging your missiles."

JoJo said the move could be that the Iranian authorities did not want sports persons to start seeking asylum in other countries:

"It probably doesn't want any more sportspeople seeking asylum in other countries!"

Read more comments on X here:

FIFA World Cup: Trump threatens Iran's national team

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump of the United States has said he did not believe it is "appropriate" for the Iranian national football team to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would be co-hosted by the US, citing safety concerns, while the country is embroiled in a war.

Trump's comment came 13 days after the US launched a joint military operation with Israel against Iran and assassinated the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, a development that led to the escalation in the Middle East.

Source: Legit.ng