The United Kingdom government has sent an important message to Nigerians and other foreign nationals

The UK Home Office has announced an increase in fees for a wide range of visas, residency applications, and citizenship processes

According to the statement, the revised visa fees will take effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom government has released the list of what Nigerians and other foreign nationals will pay for visas and citizenship from April 8, 2026.

The UK Home Office has revised the fee schedule for a wide range of visas, residency applications, and citizenship processes.

The increment will take effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The hike will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals who are seeking to visit, study, work, or settle in the country.

This was published on the UK government website with the title ‘Home Office immigration and nationality fees, 8 April 2026.’

The short-term visit visa rises from £127 to £135, while the student visa increases from £524 to £558.

Those seeking permanent residency will pay £3,226, up from £3,029, and those applying to naturalise as British citizens will pay £1,709, up from £1,605.

The fee for registering a child as a British citizen is being reduced — from £1,214 to £1,000, a cut of £214.

UK visa, immigration fees relevant:

According to the UK Home Office, below are amount for visas and applications made outside the United Kingdom.

Short-term (up to 6 months): Old: £127, New: £135

Long-term (up to 2 years): Old: £475, New: £506

Long-term (up to 5 years): Old: £848, New: £903

Long-term (up to 10 years): Old: £1,059, New: £1,128

Visiting academic (more than 6 months, up to 12 months): Old: £220, New: £234

Private medical treatment (more than 6 months, up to 11 months): Old: £220, New: £234

STUDENT VISAS

Student (main applicant and dependants): Old: £524, New: £558

Child Student: Old: £524, New: £558

Short-term student (English language, over 6 months up to 11 months): Old: £214, New: £228

WORK VISAS

Skilled Worker – up to 3 years: Old: £769, New: £819

Skilled Worker – over 3 years: Old: £1,519, New: £1,618

Skilled Worker (Immigration Salary List) – up to 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628

Skilled Worker (Immigration Salary List) – over 3 years: Old: £1,160, New: £1,235

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – up to 3 years: Old: £304, New: £324

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – over 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628

Graduate Route: Old: £880, New: £937

UK bans student visas for 4 countries

Recall that the United Kingdom bans student visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calls the decision unprecedented to combat asylum seekers exploiting generosity.

The UK Home Office says claims for asylum from these countries surged by over 470% since 2021.

Canada releases 2026-2027 immigration plan.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Canada's 2026/2027 immigration plan aimed to reduce the number of temporary residents significantly.

Permanent resident admissions will remain stable while increasing the economic migrant share.

Focus on French-speaking immigrants highlights Canada's commitment to its diverse communities.

Source: Legit.ng