Kwara AGILE: Expanding Opportunities for Girls Through Education and Empowerment

Access to education remains one of the most powerful tools for shaping a better future, not just for individuals, but for entire communities. The Kwara Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) is a state-led programme committed to ensuring that adolescent girls and young women have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.



Source: UGC

Kwara AGILE focuses on improving access to quality education, particularly for girls who are in school, at risk of dropping out, or already out of school. Through targeted interventions such as Conditional Cash Transfers, the programme helps ease financial pressures on families, making it easier for girls to remain in school.

Beyond formal education, AGILE also provides Second Chance Education for young women aged 15–25 who are no longer in school. This includes flexible learning pathways such as literacy centres, vocational training, and opportunities to return to formal schooling. The goal is simple: to ensure that no girl is left behind, regardless of her circumstances.

In addition, the programme equips girls with essential life skills and digital skills, enabling them to make informed decisions, build confidence, and prepare for opportunities in an increasingly dynamic world.

How to Apply

Eligible girls and young women can access AGILE programmes through designated state-owned schools and learning centres across Kwara state.

Registration is free and open to those who meet the programme’s criteria.

To apply or learn more:

Visit a nearby public school or AGILE learning centre

Speak with school authorities or community leaders for guidance

Look out for official announcements from Kwara AGILE channels

IG- @kwaraagile

FB - @kwaraagile

X - @KwaraAGILE

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Source: Legit.ng