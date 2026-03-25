US President Donald Trump has made no less than nine controversial statements since he and his counterpart in Israel launched a military operation against Iran on Saturday, February 28

The controversial statement ranged from the claim of exploring diplomacy when he actually launched an attack in the middle of the negotiation, to winning the war in a short time, while it had lasted for a month

Recall that the first US and Israel attack on Iran not only killed the Supreme Leader, but also killed several others, including over 150 schoolchildren, who were all girls

President Donald Trump of the United States has made no less than nine controversial statements since he, in conjunction with his counterparts in Israel, Benjamin Nenteyahu, launched a military onslaught against Iran, killing the country's Supreme Leader and thousands of others, including women and children.

Recall that the US and Israel attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The Islamic Republic has started retaliatory attacks on Israel and American military bases in the Middle East.

US, Israel vs Iran: All the controversial statements by Donald Trump Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the same time, the US and Israel have continued bombing, including the killing of over 150 schoolgirls in a girls-only school in the Islamic Republic.

According to Al Jazeera, the US president has made at least nine statements that contradicted his action, what played out or what he could not justify. Below are the nine statements:

Trump's Diplomacy claim

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran."

Trump said he was trying to solve the issue diplomatically, but he launched the war in the middle of negotiations with Iran.

Trump claims he won the war

"You know, you never like to say too early that we won. We won, but in the first hour it was over."

The US president has claimed to have won the fight in the first shot, but the war has continued for almost a month.

Trump's contradictory claims on Strait of Hormuz

"We strongly encourage other nations whose economies depend on the Strait [of Hormuz] far more than ours. So we want them to come and help us with the Strait… and we don't even know their leaders. Look, all of their leaders are dead."

Trump said he has taken out the generations of Iranian leaders, and at the same time, called on NATO to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that contradicts his victory rhetoric.

Trump claims injuring new Iran's Supreme Leader

"A lot of people are saying that he's badly injured… they're saying that he lost his leg."

The US president has claimed that America's military has severely injured the new Iranian Supreme Leader. He had not presented evidence for his claim, and Iranian authorities had continuously denied it.

US, Israel vs Iran: Donald Trump's controversial statements Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump says NATO align with the US

"All the NATO allies agreed with us, but they don't want to, you know, despite the fact that we help them so much. We don't need help. It's a simple military manoeuvre, it's relatively safe…"

One of the controversial statements Trump had made was that NATO had agreed to join the war, a development that was denied by many members, including the United Kingdom, Spain and others.

Below are four other claims Trump had made:

"…but you need a lot of help in the sense that if you need ships, you need volume. And NATO could help us, but they so far haven't dared to do so." "Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks. So we did a little excursion, and it's… we're way ahead of schedule." "You can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. We have that. Very, very strong talks. We're doing five days. We'll see how that goes." "And if it goes well, we are going to end up settling this. Otherwise, we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out."

See the analysis in the summary by Al Jazeera on X here

Trump says he received gifts from Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has claimed he received some gifts from Iran amid his earlier comment about speaking with Tehran.

The US president made the claim while addressing journalists at the White House on Tuesday, March 24, adding that the gifts related to oil and gas.

Trump did not give further details about the gift, but noted that it has made him have a good faith in the leadership of Tehran.

Source: Legit.ng