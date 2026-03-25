An OAU student shared how her lecturer summoned her after she was the only one who answered a question correctly

She was surprised when the lecturer asked her to explain how she arrived at the correct answer

The experience left her speechless at first, but she later explained herself and described it as both funny and surprising

An Obafemi Awolowo University student, Gace Olarinade, has narrated what transpired between her and her lecturer following the result of an examination she wrote with her colleagues.

In a post shared on March 24, 2026, on X, the OAU student disclosed that she learned her name was on a list of students told to see her lecturer.

An OAU student shares what her lecturer told her after exams. Photo credit: @GOlarinade/X

Source: Twitter

OAU student gets questioned by lecturer

After arriving at the lecturer's office, she was baffled by the question she was asked. Apparently, the OAU student wrote an exam with her colleagues, and only she answered a particular question correctly.

The lecturer then decided to question her about how she was able to get the correct answer. The student could not believe that was the reason she was invited into the lecturer's office.

An OAU student shares how her lecturer summoned her after her exams. Photo credit: @GOlarinade/X

Source: Twitter

According to her, right after the question, she was speechless for a moment and then started explaining to the female lecturer.

She claimed that she still finds such an experience hilarious.

Sharing her story on X, she wrote:

"So earlier today, I went to see my lecturer.

My name came up amongst the list of those who should see the lecturer. When I got there, she asked me that how did I do the No 1 question that everyone didn't get in the exam; I was the only one that got the answer correctly.

Omo I froze, I was dumb for like some minutes. 😂

Omohh..... That was how I started explaining o.

To short cut the long story short, it was a funny and serious experience that still amazes me till now."

See the X post below.

Reactions to OAU lecturer's question to student

Some of the comments are below.

@Walsmartpro stated:

"So you sabi book like this."

@shinaswago said:

"Shana Grace."

@Davyhid commented:

"Igi iwe."

@Okunoye15 wrote:

"Iwe oo."

In a similar story, an OAU student shared disappointment and frustration after hoping to have graduated in 2020.

According to him, he completed his secondary education at the age of 15 and had clearly mapped out his future all the way to marriage.

He had planned to spend five years at the university, and at the age of 25, he would have married. Sadly, the OAU student disclosed that at 26, he is still a student.

Graduate leaves OAU for UI

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate stated that she transferred from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to the University of Ibadan.

Inspired by a 2019 convocation ceremony, she remained determined to graduate with a first-class degree despite the setback.

According to Betty, witnessing a family friend graduate with a first-class degree and emerge as the university’s overall second-best student inspired her to pursue the same academic excellence.

Through intense study, sacrifice and faith, she achieved her goal and graduated with a first class in law from UI.

Source: Legit.ng