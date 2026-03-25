Oau student gets questioned by her lecturer after answering a difficult exam
- An OAU student shared how her lecturer summoned her after she was the only one who answered a question correctly
- She was surprised when the lecturer asked her to explain how she arrived at the correct answer
- The experience left her speechless at first, but she later explained herself and described it as both funny and surprising
An Obafemi Awolowo University student, Gace Olarinade, has narrated what transpired between her and her lecturer following the result of an examination she wrote with her colleagues.
In a post shared on March 24, 2026, on X, the OAU student disclosed that she learned her name was on a list of students told to see her lecturer.
OAU student gets questioned by lecturer
After arriving at the lecturer's office, she was baffled by the question she was asked. Apparently, the OAU student wrote an exam with her colleagues, and only she answered a particular question correctly.
The lecturer then decided to question her about how she was able to get the correct answer. The student could not believe that was the reason she was invited into the lecturer's office.
According to her, right after the question, she was speechless for a moment and then started explaining to the female lecturer.
She claimed that she still finds such an experience hilarious.
Sharing her story on X, she wrote:
"So earlier today, I went to see my lecturer.
My name came up amongst the list of those who should see the lecturer. When I got there, she asked me that how did I do the No 1 question that everyone didn't get in the exam; I was the only one that got the answer correctly.
Omo I froze, I was dumb for like some minutes. 😂
Omohh..... That was how I started explaining o.
To short cut the long story short, it was a funny and serious experience that still amazes me till now."
See the X post below.
Reactions to OAU lecturer's question to student
Some of the comments are below.
@Walsmartpro stated:
"So you sabi book like this."
@shinaswago said:
"Shana Grace."
@Davyhid commented:
"Igi iwe."
@Okunoye15 wrote:
"Iwe oo."
In a similar story, an OAU student shared disappointment and frustration after hoping to have graduated in 2020.
According to him, he completed his secondary education at the age of 15 and had clearly mapped out his future all the way to marriage.
He had planned to spend five years at the university, and at the age of 25, he would have married. Sadly, the OAU student disclosed that at 26, he is still a student.
Graduate leaves OAU for UI
Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate stated that she transferred from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to the University of Ibadan.
Awkward moment between Omotola Jalade and presenter over his request raises brows: "Did he do anything wrong?"
Inspired by a 2019 convocation ceremony, she remained determined to graduate with a first-class degree despite the setback.
According to Betty, witnessing a family friend graduate with a first-class degree and emerge as the university’s overall second-best student inspired her to pursue the same academic excellence.
Through intense study, sacrifice and faith, she achieved her goal and graduated with a first class in law from UI.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng