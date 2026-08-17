Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide emerged as the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University for the 2025/2026 academic session

The Aerospace Engineering student graduated with a CGPA of 4.97 and First-Class Honours at LASU's 29th and 30th combined convocation

The Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme awarded Oluolamide N10 million in recognition of his academic performance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State, Epe - Lagos State University (LASU) best graduating student for the 2025/2026 academic session, Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide, has been awarded a N10 million cash prize by the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme (SEPP).

Oluolamide, who studied Aerospace Engineering, finished his degree with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97.

Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme (SEPP) gifts LASU's best graduating student, Oluolamide, a N10m prize. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He earned First-Class Honours at the university's 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremony.

As reported by Vanguard, the ceremony held on Monday, August 17, 2026, at the Olatunji Bello Auditorium on the Epe Campus.

SEPP rewards LASUbest-graduating student

SEPP presented the N10 million prize directly to Oluolamide at the event, citing his exceptional academic record as the basis for the award.

The programme, which works alongside corporate partners, said the recognition is designed to celebrate outstanding performance among LASU students and drive a culture of innovation and hard work within the university community.

The award forms part of a broader initiative by SEPP to identify and reward the highest-achieving students at the institution, with the goal of encouraging others to pursue excellence in their studies.

Oluolamide's result of 4.97 out of a possible 5.0 placed him at the top of the entire graduating class across all faculties and departments at LASU for the session.

LASU announces overall best graduating students

Recall that LASU announced its overall best graduating students ahead of the 29th and 30th Combined Convocation Ceremonies.

Ayilara Lawal Olawale, a student of the Project Management Department, emerged as the top graduate for the 2024/2025 academic session with a CGPA of 4.96, earning First Class Honours.

For the 2025/2026 session, Oluolamide of the Aerospace Engineering Department claimed the title with an even higher CGPA of 4.97, also in First Class Honours.

LASU produces 494 first-class graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that LASU announced 494 First Class graduates from its first-degree programmes across two academic sessions.

The combined 29th and 30th convocation will see 20,604 students graduate, including 3,383 postgraduate students.

Aliko Dangote is among distinguished personalities set to receive honorary doctorate degrees at the ceremonies.

Source: Legit.ng