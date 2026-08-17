Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a surprise congratulatory visit to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke after Saturday's governorship election

Adeleke, who ran on the Accord Party platform, was declared winner on Sunday after defeating APC's Bola Oyebamiji by over 66,000 votes

The Osun governor secured victories in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, including Osogbo, Iwo and Ife East

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid an unannounced congratulatory visit to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday, August 16, hours after the incumbent was declared the winner of Saturday's governorship election.

Adeleke, who ran on the Accord Party platform, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 444,815 votes.

Ex-President Obasanjo visited Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke shortly after his victory in the governorship election. Photo credit: @AAdeleke01/Nurphotos

Source: UGC

The margin of victory stood at more than 66,000 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Adeleke the winner on Sunday, August 16, following the conclusion of the collation process.

How Adeleke won across Osun

The re-elected governor carried 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won in 11.

Adeleke's victories spanned a broad stretch of the state, covering Ede North, Ede South, Ejigbo, Iwo, Egbedore, Ife North, Ife East, Ife Central, Oriade, Ifelodun, Orolu, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Odo Otin, Boluwaduro, Ilesa West, Ifedayo and Osogbo, among others.

Obasanjo's surprise visit

Obasanjo's visit to the Osun governor's residence came shortly after the results were announced, signalling the elder statesman's interest in the political outcome of the south-western state.

The former president, who has historically wielded considerable influence in Nigerian politics, made the trip without prior public notice.

The Osun governorship election was closely watched as a test of the Accord Party's hold on the state against a strong challenge from the APC, which had hoped to reclaim the governorship.

Adeleke's wife reacts over victory

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of Osun State been re-elected for a second term, with his wife, Ambassador Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke, publicly celebrating the outcome on Sunday, August 16.

In a message shared via her official Instagram account, @officialerelungoziadeleke, the governor's wife congratulated her husband on what she described as a "well-deserved victory," expressing deep gratitude to the people of Osun State for their support at the polls.

Source: Legit.ng