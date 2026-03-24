A former sales representative at a Nigerian bank has opened up about his time at the bank before he quit the job in 2020

He recounted the annoying remarks he and his colleagues get during their monthly performance reviews and how it got him mad

In 2018, he said he took action after being fed up with the annoying remarks of his bosses during their MPR, and he mentioned how much he earned at the time

Donatus Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, a former sales representative at a popular Nigerian bank, has opened up about his unpleasant time in the banking sector and how much he earned monthly at the time.

According to him, he left the job in 2020 to focus on graphics design on a full-time basis.

A former sales rep at a Nigerian bank shares how much he used to earn. Photo Credit: Donatus Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu

Source: Facebook

Former bank sales rep recounts experience

According to Donatus, who shared his experience on Facebook, his former bosses do threaten him and his former colleagues who were under-performing about the risks of losing their jobs if they didn't meet up, and it never sat well with him.

In 2018, Donatus said he got fed up with the subtle threats and took action by using his savings to buy a laptop, which he used to learn graphic design, programming and computer networking.

At the time, he said he earned N35k monthly, and N50k in some good months. His Facebook post partly read:

"...Anytime we go for Monthly Performance Review (MPR), they'd tell those of us under-performing that "There's no job anywhere o"

"That if they sack us now, in a day or two we'd be replaced with more hungrier people". That statement dey always annoy me.

"How much dem dey pay us kwanu, between 35k flat salary, on some good months you might get up to 50k and above including your commission, and you'd trek and waka from Area 1 to Zone where you dey find customers....

"So anytime wey dem talk am, I go just dey look them for eye with vex. That statement usually have effect on most people, they are not happy with the pay, most feel the pay is not commensurate with the suffer or effort we put. BUT THEY CAN'T LEAVE TOO. They fear that they won't get a job if they leave is high, really high.

"In 2018, I got fed up with the statement and decided to take action...

"I used my savings then to buy one small HP Compaq with 4GB RAM and 150GB HDD storage, intel core 2. Lol, very very humble beginning. Then I started learning Graphic design, programming and computer networking with the laptop.

"Everyday after work, we usually close by 4PM, while my colleagues are going home, me I will be going to my computer center, stay till 8 or 9PM before going home. Did this for a year plus. I wasn't even making money from the skill, I just love the idea that I was giving myself options.

"Think I made my first money from design in 2019 or so. And then in 2020 while we were on lockdown, graphic design started paying me small small, that same 2020, my bank job became my side hustle lol. I finally resigned in 2020 November to focus on Graphic design full time..."

A former sales rep at a Nigerian bank mentions how much he earned at the time. Photo Credit: Donatus Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Former bank worker's story elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former bak worker's story below:

Ubong Etem said:

"I was liberated in 2020 too. From 2015-2020 , I felt I had no options but I was building myself.

"Today, I am the CEO and founder of 5 multinational companies.

"Believe in yourself, take a step and risk . Learn skills and the sky will be your beginning.

"Mr poster can I see samples of your graphics work?"

Oni Adedamola Gbadegeshin said:

"This part hit home "Never ever let anyone make you believe that you have no options in this life." Thank you for sharing."

Kessy Akanu said:

"Donatus Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu .. make I shock you, someone who told us to hold our jobs with two hands is now preaching against salary work.. can you imagine,?.. He is now telling whoever cares to listen that salary is a drug given to employees to forget their dreams... Person wey been tell us that there is no job anywhere?...

"Irony of life😆😆😆."

Ukara Chukwuebuka Dominic said:

"You're inspirational.

"Nothing like a humble beginning."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked at Fidelity Bank in 2008 before relocating to Germany had mentioned how much he was paid then.

Ex-banker shares her monthly salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former banker who quit after three years had shared how much she was paid monthly.

The ex-banker, who now owns two spas in Abuja, recounted how she got her first bank job in 2016.

She attached pictures taken inside the bank as she told her story. She noted that she celebrated her bank employment in the church at the time. The former banker said she always borrowed money to sustain herself as her salary was barely enough.

Source: Legit.ng